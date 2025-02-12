The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has launched an investigation into suspected corruption and related offences involving former Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr Mustapha Hamid, and three others.

The other individuals under investigation have been identified as Jacob Amuah, Coordinator of the fund, as well as NPA staff members Freda Tandoh and Wendy Ashong Newman.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, 12 February 2025, the Special Prosecutor revealed that the case centres on the alleged embezzlement of ₵1.3 billion from the Unified Petroleum Pricing Fund (UPPF) at the NPA.

Dr Mustapha Hamid was appointed as NPA CEO by former President Nana Akufo-Addo on 1 July 2021, succeeding Hassan Tampuli.

Related Investigations

Meanwhile, the OSP has also declared former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta wanted over corruption and corruption-related offences linked to multiple questionable deals during the previous administration.

The OSP has accused Mr Ofori-Atta of causing financial loss to the state in four high-profile cases, including the controversial National Cathedral project, the ambulance spare parts deal, the GRA-SML contract, and the termination of a distribution loss reduction and associated network improvement project contract between the ECG and Beijing Technology.

In addition, the OSP has commenced investigations into suspected corruption within the operations of the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), focusing on transactions involving Agyapa Royalties Ltd, the Small-Scale Mining Incubation Programme, the Quarry Value Addition Programme, Asante Gold Corporation, and Electrochem Ghana Limited, among others.