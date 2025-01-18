Edudzi Tameklo named CEO of NPA; see full list of confirmed appointments

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Godwin Edudzi Tameklo as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).
The appointment is in accordance with Article 195(1) of the Constitution and Section 48(1) of the National Petroleum Authority Act, 2005 (Act 691).
Tameklo replaces Dr Mustapha Hamid, who served in the role since 2022 under the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.
Lawyer Edudzi Tameklo, a private legal practitioner and the Director of Legal Affairs for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has handled several high-profile cases, including the recent controversy surrounding disputed parliamentary seats.
Reacting to the appointment in a Facebook post, he wrote:
Gratitude is a ladder. Thank you, Mr President. In humility, I pledge to work hard for God and country. Thank you everyone for the prayers and support.
Establishment of NPA
The National Petroleum Authority was established by an Act of Parliament (NPA Act 2005, Act 691) to regulate Ghana's petroleum downstream industry. As a regulator, the Authority ensures efficiency, profitability, and fairness within the industry while guaranteeing value for money for consumers.
Confirmed List of Acting CEO and MD Appointments
Wisdom Yayra Koku Deku – Acting Executive Secretary, National Identification Authority (NIA)
Godwin Edudzi Tameklo Esq. – Acting CEO, National Petroleum Authority (NPA)
Hon. Edward Bawa – Acting CEO, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC)
Professor Nana Ama Klutse – Acting CEO, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
Victoria Emefa Hardcastle Esq. – Acting CEO, Petroleum Commission
Afetsi Awoonor – Managing Director, Bulk Oil Storage & Transportation Company (BOST)
Sammy Gyamfi Esq. – Acting CEO, Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC)
Justina Nelson – Acting CEO, Minerals Income Investment Fund
Mohammed Abdul Salam – Acting CEO, National Lottery Authority (NLA)
Dr Kwaku Asiedu Nketia – Deputy CEO, Minerals Income Investment Fund