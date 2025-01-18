Edudzi Tameklo named CEO of NPA; see full list of confirmed appointments

The appointment is in accordance with Article 195(1) of the Constitution and Section 48(1) of the National Petroleum Authority Act, 2005 (Act 691).

Tameklo replaces Dr Mustapha Hamid, who served in the role since 2022 under the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

Lawyer Edudzi Tameklo, a private legal practitioner and the Director of Legal Affairs for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has handled several high-profile cases, including the recent controversy surrounding disputed parliamentary seats.

Reacting to the appointment in a Facebook post, he wrote:

Gratitude is a ladder. Thank you, Mr President. In humility, I pledge to work hard for God and country. Thank you everyone for the prayers and support.

Establishment of NPA

The National Petroleum Authority was established by an Act of Parliament (NPA Act 2005, Act 691) to regulate Ghana's petroleum downstream industry. As a regulator, the Authority ensures efficiency, profitability, and fairness within the industry while guaranteeing value for money for consumers.

