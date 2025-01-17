President Mahama appoints acting CEO for GNPC. Find out details

President John Dramani Mahama, effective Friday, 17 January, has appointed Edward Bawa, former Member of Parliament for Bongo, as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

A letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Dr Callistus Mahama, stated that the appointment aligns with Article 195(1) of the Constitution and Section 10(2) of the GNPC Act, 1983 (P.N.D.C.L.64). However, it is pending the required advice of the Honourable Minister for Energy, in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

Edward Abambire Bawa, a two-term MP for Bongo on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), first won the seat in 2016 and retained it in 2020. He, however, lost his bid for a third term during the party’s primaries in May 2023.

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, Ghana’s National Oil Company, was established in 1983 under PNDC Law 64 to help achieve the government's goal of reducing dependence on crude oil imports by developing the country's petroleum resources.

In a related development, National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, has been appointed by President Mahama as the acting Managing Director of the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC).

In a statement issued on Thursday, 16 January, Acting Spokesperson for the President, Felix Ofosu, announced that Mr Gyamfi, in his new role, will oversee the constitution of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) in fulfilment of the NDC’s 2024 election campaign promise.