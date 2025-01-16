Must-Read: Meet President Mahama’s 2nd batch of ministerial nominees

The latest batch includes: Kwame Governs Agbodza (MP) - Ministry of Roads and Highways

Eric Opoku (MP) - Ministry of Food and Agriculture

Agnes Naa Momo Lartey (MP) - Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection

Abla Dzifa Gomashie (MP) - Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts

Emelia Arthur (MP) - Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture

George Opare-Addo - Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment

Haruna Iddrissu (MP) - Ministry of Education

Ahmed Ibrahim (MP) - Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs

Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare (MP) - Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry

Profiles:

Haruna Iddrisu

A politician, lawyer, business magnate, and leader with extensive experience in Ghana's Parliament. He has held roles ranging from Deputy Ranking Member to Majority and Minority Leader in various parliaments under the Fourth Republic. He has also served as Minister for Employment and Labour Relations and Minister for Communications. Hon. Iddrisu has a Bachelor's degree in Sociology from the University of Ghana and also a Barrister-at-Law and Member of the Ghana Bar Association since 2002.

Agnes Naa Momo Lartey

She is a seasoned legislator and development expert with over 20 years of experience managing projects in governance, health, education, and women's rights. As the Member of Parliament for Krowor Constituency, she serves on key parliamentary committees, shaping national policy and advancing gender and community- focused initiatives. With a Ph.D. in African Studies, Dr. Lartey has held leadership roles such as General Secretary of the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG) and Executive Director of the Global Initiative on Rights & Development (GIRD), demonstrating expertise in leadership, advocacy, and grassroots empowerment.

Emelia Arthur

A former Presidential Staffer, Deputy Regional Minister, and District Chief Executive, she has led policy alignment, capacity- building, and participatory planning initiatives. As a consultant, she has worked with organizations such as USAID and IUCN, designing advocacy strategies and facilitating leadership training across Africa. With academic credentials from Yale University and GIMPA, Madame Arthur integrates strategic planning with inclusive development to drive sustainable change.

George Opare-Addo Esq.

He is a lawyer, local government official, business executive, and accomplished party organizer. His political activism and organizational skills earned him the position of National Youth Organizer of the NDC, a role he has held since 2018. During this time, he has mentored several young men and women who now hold key positions within the NDC. A former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Akuapem North Municipal Assembly (2009-2017).

A Ghanaian politician and public servant. He holds an MBA in Finance from GIMPA and a BA in Political Science and Philosophy from the University of Ghana. Since 2009, he has served as a Member of Parliament, representing Tain and later Banda constituencies, and has held leadership roles such as Deputy Majority and Minority Whip. A former CEO of Flamingo Publications Ghana Ltd., Ahmed has participated in international workshops on parliamentary governance and telecommunications.

Kwame Governs Agbodza

A Ghanaian architect and politician with extensive experience in architectural design and project management. A chartered architect, he earned his qualifications from KNUST, Westminster University, and East London University. As Principal Consultant at Kay + Partners Ltd., he has managed major projects in healthcare, education, and residential development across Ghana and the UK. Since 2013, he has been the Member of Parliament for Adaklu, rising through parliamentary ranks as Deputy Ranking Member, Ranking Member, Minority Chief Whip, and now Majority Chief Whip of the 9th Parliament. He is a member of the Royal Institute of British Architects and the Ghana Institute of Architects.

Abla Dzifa Gomashie

A politician and creative arts expert with decades of experience in advocacy and youth leadership. As the two-term Member of Parliament for the Ketu South Constituency, she has championed development and community support initiatives. She previously served as Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, where she championed the promotion of Ghanaian culture and tourism through theatre arts, a lifelong passion that has endeared her to Ghanaians at home and abroad. She has a Bachelor of Fine Arts (First Class) and an MPhil in African Studies from the University of Ghana and an Honorary Doctor of Leadership from the Global Center for Transformational Leadership.

Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare

A lawyer, international relations expert, business executive, and politician with two decades of experience in legal practice and advocacy. She has served at the strategic level on several boards, driving performance in multi- million-dollar companies. As Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, she led initiatives to promote Ghana as a prime tourism destination and fostered collaborations with the creative arts industries.

Eric Opoku

With over 12 years of parliamentary experience, he has risen from the back benches to become the Ranking Member on the Food, Agriculture, and Cocoa Affairs Committee. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Law from KNUST and an LLM (Distinction) in International Business Law from the University of Essex, UK. He has also earned certifications in International Legislative Drafting and Fisheries Management from the United States.