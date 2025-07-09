On July 5th, 2025, Jambo Spaces proudly celebrated the graduation of the first cohort of the African Digital Creator Academy (ADCA). The ceremony marked a significant milestone in their commitment to nurturing the next generation of African digital storytellers.

Founded by Jambo Spaces with support from the French Embassy, ADCA is Ghana’s first creative training program designed specifically to equip young African digital creators with the skills, tools, and mindset to succeed in today’s global digital content economy. With a deep understanding and empathy for the challenges young Africans face in this field, ADCA was created to help guide creators navigate these challenges and turn their creativity into a sustainable career.

First cohort of Jambo Spaces’ African Digital Creator Academy Graduates

“The global digital creation market today is worth over $30 billion. Africa only contributes 2% of that global value, which is very unfortunate. That’s why ADCA is here to equip African creators with the tools and knowledge to help bridge that gap,” said Bernard Sokpe, one of the cofounders of Jambo Spaces. The Academy offers a practical, immersive learning experience for creators eager to turn their passion into viable careers. With a rich curriculum curated to suit creators’ technical needs, storytelling skills and overall understanding of the digital landscape, ADCA students went through an intensive 8-week program, and trained in key areas such as:

Storytelling and pitching

Brand building

Content Monetization

Copyrights and basic law

Photography and videography for content creators

The first cohort featured 14 talented young creatives from across Ghana, each bringing their unique voice and perspective to the classroom. ADCA gave them the opportunity to intern in some of the biggest marketing/media corporations in Ghana to gain first hand experience, as well as a week in France to experience the Cannes Lions Festival for some of the students.

“I think so far it’s been very insightful. I find all our four tutors very knowledgeable in the fields they find themselves in,” said one of the ADCA students during the second week of the program.

The graduation event was a celebration of creativity, resilience, and the possibility of African content creators to excel in their fields.