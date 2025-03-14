Aba Dope announces birth of her first child

Ghanaian actress, businesswoman, and media personality Aba Dope has stunned fans and critics alike with the announcement of the birth of her first child. The news, shared via her Instagram stories, has ignited fervent debate across social media.

Over the past nine months, Aba Dope has experienced the challenges and joys of her first pregnancy. Despite keeping her condition under wraps from the general public, those close to her including loyal customers and friends were well aware of her growing baby bump. The revelation came as a surprise to many when she finally confirmed the joyous news on her social platforms.

During her stint in Nana Ama McBrown’s YouTube series Great and Mighty, it emerged that Aba Dope was already five months pregnant. This disclosure, made on set, not only shocked colleagues but also added an intriguing twist to her personal narrative, setting the stage for the dramatic announcement that followed.

In her announcement, Aba Dope expressed heartfelt thanks to prominent celebrities such as Serwaa Amihere, Joselyn Dumas, and Emelia Brobbey, whose support during her pregnancy was invaluable. Their encouragement helped her navigate the complexities of motherhood while continuing to focus on her business and creative endeavours.

In a candid interview, Aba Dope boldly declared her disinterest in traditional marriage, emphasising that her priority is her career.

I am not going to get married, never, because I am not interested. I want to focus on my business and maybe have the chance to have a child, she stated in Twi.