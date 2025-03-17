Okraku Mantey advised me to quit singing for pageantry - Afua Asantewaa

Ghanaian entrepreneur and Guinness World Record hopeful, Afua Asantewaa, has candidly shared a moment from her past when her singing aspirations were nearly crushed by Mark Okraku-Mantey, the former Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Speaking in an interview on Accra FM, shared via Instagram on 14 March 2025, Afua recounted a discouraging encounter during her audition for the popular reality show Mentor. According to her, Okraku-Mantey, then serving as a judge, dismissed her vocal performance and advised her to consider competing in a beauty pageant instead.

Do you know I once auditioned for Mentor? Yes, I sang one of Becca’s songs, and Okraku-Mantey told me to rather try out for a beauty pageant, she revealed.

Though deeply hurt by his comments at the time, Afua took his suggestion and entered the Miss Tourism pageant, where she eventually emerged as first runner-up.

Yes, I did go for that pageant and came second at Miss Tourism. Years later, during my singathon attempt, he walked into my booth to greet me—this time as the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, she said.

In what she described as a full-circle moment, Afua reminded Okraku-Mantey of his earlier words:

I told him, Do you remember you asked me to audition for a pageant? Today, I’m singing, and here you are, coming to greet me. That’s life for you.

Addressing rumours about state rewards

Afua also used the opportunity to clarify ongoing speculation surrounding her Guinness World Record attempt, particularly rumours that she had been awarded luxury gifts by the government.

Recently, I saw online that I had been gifted a V8. People seem bitter, assuming I’ve benefited from state funds—but that’s simply untrue. Some even claim I received an apartment, but those are all lies. I’m currently living in my own house, she clarified.