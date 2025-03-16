Angel FM CEO discloses how much Dr. Oteng spent on Kofi Adomah's eye surgery

Vincent Opare, the CEO of Angel FM, recently opened up about the company’s efforts to support their journalist, Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii, after he suffered a tragic accident.

According to Opare, Angel FM stepped up in a significant way, contributing a total of around GH¢750,000 to help cover Kofi Adomah’s medical expenses.

Opare shared that he personally visited the hospital to check on Kofi’s condition, particularly his eye injury, and offered words of encouragement to the family during what was undoubtedly a difficult time.

In an interview on Angel FM, Opare addressed rumours that the company had abandoned Kofi Adomah, firmly denying the claims. He emphasised that while they had provided significant financial support, they were still waiting for an official medical report detailing the expenses incurred during the treatment.

We agreed to the assignment, and unfortunately, there was a shooting incident. I rushed to the hospital to assess the situation with the family. At some point, he was referred abroad for eye surgery.

He also revealed that when Kofi Adomah was referred abroad for specialised eye surgery, Dr Kwaku Oteng, the owner of Angel FM, did not hesitate to step in. Initially, Dr Oteng sent GH¢110,000 to help with hospital bills, and later, he provided an additional $40,000 (roughly GH¢640,000) to cover the surgery, which was carried out in stages.

Dr Oteng assisted with his feeding, flight ticket, and accommodation. The initial eye screening cost GH¢110,000. Later, he had to undergo the first procedure, and Dr Oteng provided an additional $40,000, which is about GH¢640,000. That was the amount we gave him for the treatment, which was done in phases. In every corporate institution, an ailing employee is expected to present a certified medical report detailing the treatment costs. However, as we speak, I have not seen one.

This clarification comes after some Ghanaians criticised Dr Oteng, accusing him of not showing enough concern for Kofi Adomah despite the public outcry over the journalist’s condition.

For context, the incident occurred a few months ago when Kofi Adomah and his team from Angel FM/TV, Kofi TV, and MagrahebTV travelled to Dormaa Ahenkro in the Bono Region to cover the Dormaa Kwafie Festival and the 25th anniversary of the enstoolment of Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II.

