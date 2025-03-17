You must blow and make us profit – Mzbel signs new artiste with schnapps, eggs

Veteran Ghanaian musician Mzbel has collaborated with Icetee Records to formally unveil and sign their latest artiste, Kweku Shai, through a traditional oath-taking ceremony involving schnapps and eggs.

The culturally inspired event saw Mzbel and executives from the record label adorned in traditional Ga attire, taking an oath to honour the terms of the contract. The use of schnapps and eggs, significant symbols in Ghanaian customs, added a traditional weight to the agreement.

Speaking on the importance of the ritual, Mzbel underscored the value of trust and loyalty within the music industry qualities she believes are diminishing in modern times.

We are swearing an oath so the gods bear witness that we will all fulfil our part of the agreement. The money we invest should be matched with the same energy, creativity, and dedication in order to build the brand, she stated

Mzbel has previously expressed her frustrations with artistes she supported, only to be abandoned once they gained visibility. The traditional oath, she noted, serves as a strategic safeguard to reinforce mutual accountability and seriousness from both parties.

Following the ceremonial rite, the formal contract was signed, officially marking the beginning of Kweku Shai’s journey with Icetee Records.

A glimpse into Mzbel’s background

Born Belinda Ekua Amoah on 26 December 1979 in Accra, Mzbel is the youngest of seven siblings. She is the daughter of engineer Albert A. Amoah and Agnes Nyarko, and was raised in the communities of James Town and Mallam.

Mzbel began her education at God’s Wisdom Preparatory and Morning Star schools, later attending Korle Gonno 1 and Owusu Mills JSS in Mamprobi for her junior secondary education. She completed her senior secondary schooling at Abuakwa State College between 1995 and 1997, where she pursued General Arts with a focus on Economics, Geography, and French.

As a young girl, she aspired to become a newscaster. After SSS, she applied to the Ghana Institute of Journalism, but financial difficulties prevented her from enrolling. With the help of a supportive cousin, she later pursued a bilingual secretaryship course at the Ghana Institute of Languages from 1998 to 1999.