BET Awards 2025: Full list of winners

At the 2025 BET Awards held on Monday night (9 June) at the Peacock Theatre in L.A. Live, Kendrick Lamar entered the evening as the most nominated artiste and emerged as its biggest winner, collecting five awards from ten nominations.

During the live telecast, Lamar received the coveted Album of the Year award for GNX. He also clinched honours for Best Male Hip Hop Artiste, Best Collaboration for “Luther” with SZA, Video of the Year for “Not Like Us”, and Video Director of the Year alongside Dave Free.

Nigerian Afropop star Ayra Starr stood tall as the sole African winner at the 2025 BET Awards. The fast-rising talent clinched the coveted Best International Act award, marking a milestone for West African representation on the global stage

Elsewhere, the hopes of African fans were dashed as nominees such as South Africa’s Dlala Thukzin, Maglera Doe Boy, TxC and Nigeria’s Shallipopi missed out in the Best New International Act category, which went to Brazil’s Ajuliacosta.

Nigerian superstar Burna Boy, nominated for Best Male Hip Hop Artist, was defeated by Kendrick Lamar. Meanwhile, in Best Male Hip Hop Artist, American artists dominated, solidifying Lamar’s win. Even the Best New Artist category saw African hopeful Ayra Starr overtaken by American Leon Thomas.

The evening was filled with memorable wins across various categories. Below is the full list of winners:

Winners at the 2025 BET Awards

Album of the Year

$ome $exy $ongs 4 U — Drake & Partynextdoor 11:11 Deluxe — Chris Brown Alligator Bites Never Heal — Doechii Cowboy Carter — Beyoncé Glorious — GloRilla WINNER: GNX — Kendrick Lamar Hurry Up Tomorrow — The Weeknd We Don’t Trust You — Future & Metro Boomin

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox Ayra Starr Coco Jones Kehlani Muni Long Summer Walker WINNER: SZA Victoria Monét

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars WINNER: Chris Brown Drake Fridayy Leon Thomas Teddy Swims The Weeknd Usher

Best Group

41 Common & Pete Rock Drake & Partynextdoor Flo WINNER: Future & Metro Boomin Jacquees & Dej Loaf Larry June, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist Maverick City Music

Best Collaboration

“30 For 30” — SZA feat. Kendrick Lamar “Alter Ego” — Doechii feat. JT “Are You Even Real” — Teddy Swims feat. Givēon “Beckham” — Dee Billz feat. Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo, KJ Swervo Bless — Lil Wayne, Wheezy & Young Thug “Like That” — Future & Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar WINNER: “Luther” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA “Sticky” — Tyler, The Creator feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne “Timeless” — The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B WINNER: Doechii Doja Cat GloRilla Latto Megan Thee Stallion Nicki Minaj Rapsody Sexyy Red

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

BigXthaPlug Bossman DLow Burna Boy Drake Future WINNER: Kendrick Lamar Key Glock Lil Wayne Tyler, The Creator

Video of the Year

“3AM in Tokeyo” — Key Glock “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Shaboozey “After Hours” — Kehlani “Denial Is a River” — Doechii “Family Matters” — Drake WINNER: “Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar “Timeless” — The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti “Type Shit” — Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak B Pace Productions & Jacquees Benny Boom Cactus Jack Cole Bennett WINNER: Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar Dave Meyers Foggieraw Tyler, The Creator

Best New Artist

41 Ayra Starr BigXthaPlug BossMan Dlow Dee Billz WINNER: Leon Thomas October London Shaboozey Teddy Swims

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“A God (There Is)” — Common & Pete Rock feat. Jennifer Hudson “Amen” — Pastor Mike Jr. “Better Days” — Fridayy “Church Doors” — Yolanda Adams feat. Sir The Baptist & Donald Lawrence (Terry Hunter Remix) “Constant” — Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore & Anthony Gargiula “Deserve to Win” — Tamela Mann “Faith” — Rapsody WINNER: “Rain Down on Me” — GloRilla feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music

Viewer’s Choice Award

WINNER: “Residuals” — Chris Brown “Denial Is a River” — Doechii “Nokia” — Drake “Like That” — Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar “TGIF” — GloRilla “Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar “Luther” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA “Brokey” — Latto

Best International Act

Any Gabrielly (Brazil) WINNER: Ayra Starr (Nigeria) Basky (UK) Black Sherif (Ghana) Ezra Collective (UK) Joé Dwèt Filé (France) MC Luanna (Brazil) Rema (Nigeria) SDM (France) Tyla (South Africa) Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Best New International Act

Abigail Chams (Tanzania) Ajulicosta (Brazil) Amabbi (Brazil) Dlala Thukzin (South Africa) Dr Yaro (France) KWN (UK) Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa) Merveille (France) Odeal (UK) Shallipopi (Nigeria) TxC (South Africa)

BET Her

“Beautiful People” — Mary J. Blige “Blackbiird” — Beyonce feat. Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts “Bloom” — Doechii “Burning” — Tems “Defying Gravity” — Cynthia Erivo feat. Ariana Grande WINNER: “Heart of a Woman” — Summer Walker “Hold On” — Tems “In My Bag” — Flo & GloRilla

Best Movie

Bad Boys: Ride or Die Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F WINNER: Luther: Never Too Much Mufasa: The Lion King One of Them Days Rebel Ridge The Piano Lesson The Six Triple Eight

Best Actor

Aaron Pierce Aldis Hodge Anthony Mackie Colman Domingo WINNER: Denzel Washington Jamie Foxx Joey Bada$$ Kevin Hart Sterling K. Brown Will Smith

Best Actress

Andra Day Angela Bassett Coco Jones WINNER: Cynthia Erivo Keke Palmer Kerry Washington Quinta Brunson Viola Davis Zendaya

Young Stars Award

Akira Akbar WINNER: Blue Ivy Carter Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth Heiress Harris Melody Hurd Thaddeus J. Mixson Tyrik Johnson VanVan

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A’ja Wilson WINNER: Angel Reese Claressa Shields Coco Gauff Dawn Staley Flau’jae Johnson Juju Watkins Sha’Carri Richardson Simone Biles