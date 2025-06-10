BET Awards 2025: Full list of winners

At the 2025 BET Awards held on Monday night (9 June) at the Peacock Theatre in L.A. Live, Kendrick Lamar entered the evening as the most nominated artiste and emerged as its biggest winner, collecting five awards from ten nominations.
During the live telecast, Lamar received the coveted Album of the Year award for GNX. He also clinched honours for Best Male Hip Hop Artiste, Best Collaboration for “Luther” with SZA, Video of the Year for “Not Like Us”, and Video Director of the Year alongside Dave Free.
Nigerian Afropop star Ayra Starr stood tall as the sole African winner at the 2025 BET Awards. The fast-rising talent clinched the coveted Best International Act award, marking a milestone for West African representation on the global stage
Elsewhere, the hopes of African fans were dashed as nominees such as South Africa’s Dlala Thukzin, Maglera Doe Boy, TxC and Nigeria’s Shallipopi missed out in the Best New International Act category, which went to Brazil’s Ajuliacosta.
Nigerian superstar Burna Boy, nominated for Best Male Hip Hop Artist, was defeated by Kendrick Lamar. Meanwhile, in Best Male Hip Hop Artist, American artists dominated, solidifying Lamar’s win.
Even the Best New Artist category saw African hopeful Ayra Starr overtaken by American Leon Thomas.
The evening was filled with memorable wins across various categories. Below is the full list of winners:
Winners at the 2025 BET Awards
Album of the Year
$ome $exy $ongs 4 U — Drake & Partynextdoor
11:11 Deluxe — Chris Brown
Alligator Bites Never Heal — Doechii
Cowboy Carter — Beyoncé
Glorious — GloRilla
WINNER: GNX — Kendrick Lamar
Hurry Up Tomorrow — The Weeknd
We Don’t Trust You — Future & Metro Boomin
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Ayra Starr
Coco Jones
Kehlani
Muni Long
Summer Walker
WINNER: SZA
Victoria Monét
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Bruno Mars
WINNER: Chris Brown
Drake
Fridayy
Leon Thomas
Teddy Swims
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Group
41
Common & Pete Rock
Drake & Partynextdoor
Flo
WINNER: Future & Metro Boomin
Jacquees & Dej Loaf
Larry June, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist
Maverick City Music
Best Collaboration
“30 For 30” — SZA feat. Kendrick Lamar
“Alter Ego” — Doechii feat. JT
“Are You Even Real” — Teddy Swims feat. Givēon
“Beckham” — Dee Billz feat. Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo, KJ Swervo
Bless — Lil Wayne, Wheezy & Young Thug
“Like That” — Future & Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar
WINNER: “Luther” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
“Sticky” — Tyler, The Creator feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne
“Timeless” — The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
WINNER: Doechii
Doja Cat
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Rapsody
Sexyy Red
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
BigXthaPlug
Bossman DLow
Burna Boy
Drake
Future
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar
Key Glock
Lil Wayne
Tyler, The Creator
Video of the Year
“3AM in Tokeyo” — Key Glock
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Shaboozey
“After Hours” — Kehlani
“Denial Is a River” — Doechii
“Family Matters” — Drake
WINNER: “Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar
“Timeless” — The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti
“Type Shit” — Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti
Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak
B Pace Productions & Jacquees
Benny Boom
Cactus Jack
Cole Bennett
WINNER: Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Dave Meyers
Foggieraw
Tyler, The Creator
Best New Artist
41
Ayra Starr
BigXthaPlug
BossMan Dlow
Dee Billz
WINNER: Leon Thomas
October London
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
“A God (There Is)” — Common & Pete Rock feat. Jennifer Hudson
“Amen” — Pastor Mike Jr.
“Better Days” — Fridayy
“Church Doors” — Yolanda Adams feat. Sir The Baptist & Donald Lawrence (Terry Hunter Remix)
“Constant” — Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore & Anthony Gargiula
“Deserve to Win” — Tamela Mann
“Faith” — Rapsody
WINNER: “Rain Down on Me” — GloRilla feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music
Viewer’s Choice Award
WINNER: “Residuals” — Chris Brown
“Denial Is a River” — Doechii
“Nokia” — Drake
“Like That” — Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar
“TGIF” — GloRilla
“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar
“Luther” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
“Brokey” — Latto
Best International Act
Any Gabrielly (Brazil)
WINNER: Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Basky (UK)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Ezra Collective (UK)
Joé Dwèt Filé (France)
MC Luanna (Brazil)
Rema (Nigeria)
SDM (France)
Tyla (South Africa)
Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)
Best New International Act
Abigail Chams (Tanzania)
Ajulicosta (Brazil)
Amabbi (Brazil)
Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)
Dr Yaro (France)
KWN (UK)
Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)
Merveille (France)
Odeal (UK)
Shallipopi (Nigeria)
TxC (South Africa)
BET Her
“Beautiful People” — Mary J. Blige
“Blackbiird” — Beyonce feat. Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts
“Bloom” — Doechii
“Burning” — Tems
“Defying Gravity” — Cynthia Erivo feat. Ariana Grande
WINNER: “Heart of a Woman” — Summer Walker
“Hold On” — Tems
“In My Bag” — Flo & GloRilla
Best Movie
Bad Boys: Ride or Die
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
WINNER: Luther: Never Too Much
Mufasa: The Lion King
One of Them Days
Rebel Ridge
The Piano Lesson
The Six Triple Eight
Best Actor
Aaron Pierce
Aldis Hodge
Anthony Mackie
Colman Domingo
WINNER: Denzel Washington
Jamie Foxx
Joey Bada$$
Kevin Hart
Sterling K. Brown
Will Smith
Best Actress
Andra Day
Angela Bassett
Coco Jones
WINNER: Cynthia Erivo
Keke Palmer
Kerry Washington
Quinta Brunson
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Young Stars Award
Akira Akbar
WINNER: Blue Ivy Carter
Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth
Heiress Harris
Melody Hurd
Thaddeus J. Mixson
Tyrik Johnson
VanVan
Sportswoman of the Year Award
A’ja Wilson
WINNER: Angel Reese
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Dawn Staley
Flau’jae Johnson
Juju Watkins
Sha’Carri Richardson
Simone Biles
Lamar’s clean sweep reaffirms his continued dominance in global Black music. Nigerian star Ayra Starr also secured a significant win, earning Best International Act over strong contenders including Ghana’s Black Sherif, Tyla from South Africa, and UK’s Ezra Collective.