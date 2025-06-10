Pulse logo
BET Awards 2025: Full list of winners

10 June 2025 at 13:04

At the 2025 BET Awards held on Monday night (9 June) at the Peacock Theatre in L.A. Live, Kendrick Lamar entered the evening as the most nominated artiste and emerged as its biggest winner, collecting five awards from ten nominations.

During the live telecast, Lamar received the coveted Album of the Year award for GNX. He also clinched honours for Best Male Hip Hop Artiste, Best Collaboration for “Luther” with SZA, Video of the Year for “Not Like Us”, and Video Director of the Year alongside Dave Free.

Nigerian Afropop star Ayra Starr stood tall as the sole African winner at the 2025 BET Awards. The fast-rising talent clinched the coveted Best International Act award, marking a milestone for West African representation on the global stage

Elsewhere, the hopes of African fans were dashed as nominees such as South Africa’s Dlala Thukzin, Maglera Doe Boy, TxC and Nigeria’s Shallipopi missed out in the Best New International Act category, which went to Brazil’s Ajuliacosta.

Nigerian superstar Burna Boy, nominated for Best Male Hip Hop Artist, was defeated by Kendrick Lamar. Meanwhile, in Best Male Hip Hop Artist, American artists dominated, solidifying Lamar’s win.

Even the Best New Artist category saw African hopeful Ayra Starr overtaken by American Leon Thomas.

The evening was filled with memorable wins across various categories. Below is the full list of winners:

Winners at the 2025 BET Awards

Album of the Year

$ome $exy $ongs 4 U — Drake & Partynextdoor

11:11 Deluxe — Chris Brown

Alligator Bites Never Heal — Doechii

Cowboy Carter — Beyoncé

Glorious — GloRilla

WINNER: GNX — Kendrick Lamar

Hurry Up Tomorrow — The Weeknd

We Don’t Trust You — Future & Metro Boomin

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Ayra Starr

Coco Jones

Kehlani

Muni Long

Summer Walker

WINNER: SZA

Victoria Monét

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars

WINNER: Chris Brown

Drake

Fridayy

Leon Thomas

Teddy Swims

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

41

Common & Pete Rock

Drake & Partynextdoor

Flo

WINNER: Future & Metro Boomin

Jacquees & Dej Loaf

Larry June, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist

Maverick City Music

Best Collaboration

“30 For 30” — SZA feat. Kendrick Lamar

“Alter Ego” — Doechii feat. JT

“Are You Even Real” — Teddy Swims feat. Givēon

“Beckham” — Dee Billz feat. Kyle Richh, Kai Swervo, KJ Swervo

Bless — Lil Wayne, Wheezy & Young Thug

“Like That” — Future & Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar

WINNER: “Luther” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Sticky” — Tyler, The Creator feat. GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne

“Timeless” — The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

WINNER: Doechii

Doja Cat

GloRilla

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Rapsody

Sexyy Red

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

BigXthaPlug

Bossman DLow

Burna Boy

Drake

Future

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

Key Glock

Lil Wayne

Tyler, The Creator

Video of the Year

“3AM in Tokeyo” — Key Glock

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” — Shaboozey

“After Hours” — Kehlani

“Denial Is a River” — Doechii

“Family Matters” — Drake

WINNER: “Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar

“Timeless” — The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti

“Type Shit” — Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak

B Pace Productions & Jacquees

Benny Boom

Cactus Jack

Cole Bennett

WINNER: Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Dave Meyers

Foggieraw

Tyler, The Creator

Best New Artist

41

Ayra Starr

BigXthaPlug

BossMan Dlow

Dee Billz

WINNER: Leon Thomas

October London

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“A God (There Is)” — Common & Pete Rock feat. Jennifer Hudson

“Amen” — Pastor Mike Jr.

“Better Days” — Fridayy

“Church Doors” — Yolanda Adams feat. Sir The Baptist & Donald Lawrence (Terry Hunter Remix)

“Constant” — Maverick City Music, Jordin Sparks, Chandler Moore & Anthony Gargiula

“Deserve to Win” — Tamela Mann

“Faith” — Rapsody

WINNER: “Rain Down on Me” — GloRilla feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music

Viewer’s Choice Award

WINNER: “Residuals” — Chris Brown

“Denial Is a River” — Doechii

“Nokia” — Drake

“Like That” — Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar

“TGIF” — GloRilla

“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar

“Luther” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Brokey” — Latto

Best International Act

Any Gabrielly (Brazil)

WINNER: Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Basky (UK)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Ezra Collective (UK)

Joé Dwèt Filé (France)

MC Luanna (Brazil)

Rema (Nigeria)

SDM (France)

Tyla (South Africa)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Best New International Act

Abigail Chams (Tanzania)

Ajulicosta (Brazil)

Amabbi (Brazil)

Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)

Dr Yaro (France)

KWN (UK)

Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)

Merveille (France)

Odeal (UK)

Shallipopi (Nigeria)

TxC (South Africa)

BET Her

“Beautiful People” — Mary J. Blige

“Blackbiird” — Beyonce feat. Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy & Reyna Roberts

“Bloom” — Doechii

“Burning” — Tems

“Defying Gravity” — Cynthia Erivo feat. Ariana Grande

WINNER: “Heart of a Woman” — Summer Walker

“Hold On” — Tems

“In My Bag” — Flo & GloRilla

Best Movie

Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

WINNER: Luther: Never Too Much

Mufasa: The Lion King

One of Them Days

Rebel Ridge

The Piano Lesson

The Six Triple Eight

Best Actor

Aaron Pierce

Aldis Hodge

Anthony Mackie

Colman Domingo

WINNER: Denzel Washington

Jamie Foxx

Joey Bada$$

Kevin Hart

Sterling K. Brown

Will Smith

Best Actress

Andra Day

Angela Bassett

Coco Jones

WINNER: Cynthia Erivo

Keke Palmer

Kerry Washington

Quinta Brunson

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Young Stars Award

Akira Akbar

WINNER: Blue Ivy Carter

Graceyn “Gracie” Hollingsworth

Heiress Harris

Melody Hurd

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Tyrik Johnson

VanVan

Sportswoman of the Year Award

A’ja Wilson

WINNER: Angel Reese

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Dawn Staley

Flau’jae Johnson

Juju Watkins

Sha’Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Lamar’s clean sweep reaffirms his continued dominance in global Black music. Nigerian star Ayra Starr also secured a significant win, earning Best International Act over strong contenders including Ghana’s Black Sherif, Tyla from South Africa, and UK’s Ezra Collective.

