Nigerian community in Ghana honours Captain Smart with chieftaincy title

The Nigerian community in Ghana has honoured renowned broadcast journalist Blessed Godsbrain Smart, widely known as Captain Smart, with a traditional chieftaincy title. The ceremony took place amid much fanfare at the Igbo community centre in Accra, formalising his new role as the community’s official “Mouthpiece and Representative.”

During the invocation, community elders described Captain Smart as “a bridge-builder between Ghana and Nigeria.” He was formally installed as a chief — symbolically charged with voicing the community’s concerns, promoting cultural unity, and strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

Known for his bold commentary and outspoken advocacy on social issues, Captain Smart has long been a familiar presence in Ghanaian media. His new title acknowledges his efforts in amplifying the voices of minority communities, particularly Nigerians living in Ghana.

The event was attended by prominent Nigerian and Ghanaian dignitaries, including Igbo chiefs, local assembly members, and representatives from Nigeria’s embassy in Ghana.

Captain Smart is a prominent Ghanaian journalist and television personality, best known for his work with Onua TV, a station under the Media General Group. He has earned widespread recognition for his bold and outspoken approach to current affairs, addressing critical social issues and holding public figures accountable through his popular program, "Maakye," aired on Onua TV.

