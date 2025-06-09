Nigerian community in Ghana honours Captain Smart with chieftaincy title

The Nigerian community in Ghana has honoured renowned broadcast journalist Blessed Godsbrain Smart, widely known as Captain Smart, with a traditional chieftaincy title. The ceremony took place amid much fanfare at the Igbo community centre in Accra, formalising his new role as the community’s official “Mouthpiece and Representative.”
During the invocation, community elders described Captain Smart as “a bridge-builder between Ghana and Nigeria.” He was formally installed as a chief — symbolically charged with voicing the community’s concerns, promoting cultural unity, and strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.
Known for his bold commentary and outspoken advocacy on social issues, Captain Smart has long been a familiar presence in Ghanaian media. His new title acknowledges his efforts in amplifying the voices of minority communities, particularly Nigerians living in Ghana.
READ MORE: 'Will ECG bosses keep their jobs while we pay GH¢1 Fuel Levy?' Prophet Oduro asks Mahama
The event was attended by prominent Nigerian and Ghanaian dignitaries, including Igbo chiefs, local assembly members, and representatives from Nigeria’s embassy in Ghana.
Captain Smart is a prominent Ghanaian journalist and television personality, best known for his work with Onua TV, a station under the Media General Group.
He has earned widespread recognition for his bold and outspoken approach to current affairs, addressing critical social issues and holding public figures accountable through his popular program, "Maakye," aired on Onua TV.
READ MORE: Acting was never my dream - Kofi Adjorlolo opens up about his true passion
His distinct style of broadcasting, characterized by fearless and often controversial discussions, quickly made him a notable figure in the industry. His ability to tackle pressing issues in a straightforward manner, especially matters related to corruption and government accountability, earned him respect among listeners.
He later joined Onua FM, and eventually transitioned to Onua TV, where he continued to grow his reputation. His program, "Maakye," has become a platform for in-depth discussions on politics, social issues, and the challenges facing Ghana.
Through his unfiltered commentary and investigative journalism, Captain Smart has solidified his place as one of the most influential voices in Ghanaian media.
His work has earned him recognition and praise for his courage in speaking truth to power and advocating for transparency and accountability in various sectors of society.