Acting was never my dream - Kofi Adjorlolo opens up about his true passion

Veteran Ghanaian entertainer Kofi Adjorlolo has opened up about a surprising twist in his career journey, revealing that his heart has long belonged to a different art form from the one that made him famous.

In a conversation on The Liz Show with Elizabeth Essuman, Adjorlolo reflected on his early dreams of becoming a musician. He disclosed that from a young age, many believed he was destined for a musical career due to his evident natural ability.

He shared that his musical journey began at the age of eight when he started learning to play the trumpet. His commitment and skill eventually earned him opportunities to perform with celebrated musicians such as Gyedu Blay Ambolley and the late Sir Victor Uwaifo.

I love music so much that by the age of eight, I could already play the trumpet very well, I even had the chance to perform with musical legends like Gyedu Blay Ambolley and Sir Victor Uwaifo

Although he later became a well-known figure in Ghana’s film industry, Adjorlolo expressed disappointment over the lack of institutional support for actors in the country. He lamented the absence of crucial structures like insurance and proper welfare systems for entertainment professionals.

Honestly, I wouldn’t advise my children to pursue acting, the current situation in Ghana is neither encouraging nor conducive for young talents. Do we even have proper insurance or safety nets for our actors and actresses?

