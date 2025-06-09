From kiosk to stardom: Agya Koo recounts life sleeping on the streets of Kasoa

Veteran Ghanaian actor Agya Koo, known in private life as Alex Kofi Adu, has opened up about the difficult living conditions he endured at the onset of his career, including a period when he resided in a makeshift wooden kiosk in Kasoa.

Before becoming one of Kumawood's most iconic figures, Agya Koo faced considerable hardship. In a recent interview, he recalled how he once slept in a small wooden structure in Kasoa during his early days in the film industry.

He recounted that the late Santo, another well-known Kumawood actor, lived in a rented house nearby. The two developed a close friendship, with Santo often playfully teasing Agya Koo about his modest living conditions.

Santo used to make fun of the way I lived, but we were very close,

Today, Agya Koo’s circumstances have changed dramatically. He now resides in a grand mansion located in Kwadaso Denkyemuoso, in the Ashanti Region. The actor officially unveiled the luxurious property on 4 June 2023, in celebration of his 54th birthday. The residence features a swimming pool, water fountain, and elegant glass finishes. Aerial views reveal an expansive and beautifully designed home, considered one of the most impressive celebrity residences in the region.

Following the unveiling, some social media users alleged that the property was financed through government support. This speculation came in the wake of comments from certain Kumawood personalities, who suggested Agya Koo benefitted from his ties to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and President Nana Akufo-Addo. However, Agya Koo dismissed such claims.

I bought the land in 2007 and began building shortly afterwards, the money came from my acting roles, musical performances, and some assistance from my family. No government funded this house