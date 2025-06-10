You must visit every Monday and Friday - Tamale elders warn 'Dancehall Naa' Shatta Wale

Ghanaian dancehall sensation, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has been reminded of his royal responsibilities by the elders of the Tamale Dakpema Palace, five years after he was enskinned as Dancehall Naa (Dancehall King).

In a recent visit to the palace, the elders expressed concern over the musician’s prolonged absence and neglect of his sub-chief duties. They called on Shatta Wale to reconnect with the palace and honour his traditional role by attending court sessions held every Monday and Friday, when elders and sub-chiefs gather to pay homage to the Dakpema Chief.

Dancehall Chief (Dancehall Naa) Shatta Wale, you are a sub-chief of the palace, but you have abandoned your role for a long time. From now on, we expect you to reconnect with the palace and make it your duty to visit every Monday and Friday

Shatta Wale was conferred the honorary title of Dancehall Naa by the Chief of Tamale, Nyeb-Dakpema Fusieni Bawa, on Friday, 7 June 2019, during a colourful enskinment ceremony at the Dakpema Palace. The title was in recognition of his influence in music and his efforts in uniting Ghanaian youth through entertainment.

Following the honour, Shatta Wale took to his social media pages to express his heartfelt appreciation:

Thanks to His Eminence the Chief and elders of the palace in Tamale, the people and youth of Tamale for the honour bestowed upon me. I know your prayers and love will fortify this union and open doors for the youth and people in Tamale and the rest of the northern people. I am humbled

The palace’s reminder is seen by many as a call for Shatta Wale to blend his music legacy with his traditional role, creating stronger cultural bonds and offering inspiration to youth in northern Ghana.

