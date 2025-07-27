Here are 5 safety precautions you should take to avoid contracting Mpox

Ghana is currently grappling with a concerning increase in Mpox (formerly known as Monkeypox) infections, with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) confirming a significant rise in figures. As of 22nd July 2025, the nation has recorded a total of 257 cases, a sharp jump that includes 23 new active cases reported recently. Tragically, this update also marks a grim milestone with the confirmation of the country's first Mpox-related death since the outbreak began.

This development represents the highest weekly surge in new infections and a pivotal turning point for an outbreak that had previously seen no fatalities. The GHS has reiterated that the virus primarily spreads through close physical contact with infected individuals, or through contact with their distinctive rashes or body fluids.

The latest figures highlight a swift progression of the disease compared to a previous update on 18th July, which reported 234 cases with no deaths and no active hospitalisations. The sudden emergence of 23 new cases and one fatality in just a few days underscores the need for heightened public vigilance.

Mpox is a viral infection characterised by symptoms such as fever, body aches, swollen lymph nodes, and a distinctive skin rash. It poses a particular risk to vulnerable groups, including children, pregnant women, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions.

In response to the escalating situation, there is a need for the public to take proactive measures:

Key Prevention Measures from Ghana Health Service

1. Avoid Close Physical Contact

Mpox primarily spreads through direct skin-to-skin contact with infected individuals, or contact with their rashes or body fluids.

This includes intimate contact. You are strongly advised to stay away from anyone showing symptoms, especially those with unexplained rashes, to prevent transmission.

2. Practise Regular Hand Hygiene

Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water is essential. If soap and water aren't available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

This crucial practice helps to remove any viral particles you might have come into contact with, significantly reducing the risk of self-infection or transmission to others.

3. Avoid Sharing Personal Items

It's vital not to share personal items such as clothing, towels, bedding, or any other materials that could have come into contact with an infected person's skin lesions or body fluids.

The virus can survive on contaminated surfaces, making shared items a potential route for transmission.

4. Report Symptoms Early and Seek Immediate Medical Attention

If you develop any symptoms consistent with Mpox, such as fever, body aches, swollen lymph nodes, or a distinctive skin rash, it's absolutely crucial to seek medical help without delay. The GHS urges the public to report any suspected signs to the nearest health facility promptly. Early detection allows for prompt diagnosis, isolation, and treatment, which are vital steps in controlling the further spread of the outbreak within communities.

5. Rely on Verified Information Sources

The GHS is actively stepping up its public education campaigns and strongly reminds everyone to rely solely on official and verified information sources for updates and guidance. This approach is critical for combating misinformation and ensuring that the public is aware of the most effective preventive measures and current response efforts from health authorities.

