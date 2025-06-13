Okyeame Kwame or Sarkodie: Who raps better? Okyeame Quophi's choice sparks debate

Ghanaian rapper-turned-radio presenter and music producer, Okyeame Quophi, has sparked widespread discussion online after naming Sarkodie as the best rapper alive.

In an interview with Nana Romeo on Okay FM on Thursday, 12 June 2025, Quophi acknowledged the talent of his former rap partner, Okyeame Kwame, but insisted that Sarkodie surpasses him in influence and acclaim. He praised Sarkodie for earning broad recognition from Ghanaians—something he described as an extraordinary feat.

For Sarkodie to have held his ground, stayed consistent, and received the right recognition from Ghanaians—that makes him the best. If Ghanaians universally acknowledge your greatness, it’s not by chance. It takes God’s grace and the approval of the people. You cannot succeed without public support.

Quophi Okyeame

He added:

Okyeame Kwame is a brilliant rapper, but since you asked for the best, I’ll say Sarkodie is the best

Quophi’s comments carry weight, given his history with Akyeame—a pioneering Ghanaian rap group that dominated the music scene in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The duo released four successful albums and won numerous accolades, including Best Hiplife Rap Song at the inaugural Ghana Music Awards and Best Rap Group at the 2001 Sky Awards. Their timeless hit ‘Masan Aba’ remains a favourite on dance floors to this day.

During the interview on Ekwanso Dwodwoo, Quophi also spoke about his transition from rapper to broadcaster and producer. He revealed that he adopted the name Quophi Okyeame to draw a clear line between his past as a hip-hop artiste and his current role in the media and entertainment industry.

Sarkodie

The name change was necessary to redefine myself and distinguish the rapper from the radio and TV personality