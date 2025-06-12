‘I use it for nothing, just for urine’ – Amerado won’t avoid toffees to save his manhood

Ghanaian rapper and singer Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, popularly known as Amerado, has stirred conversation with a quirky new habit constantly chewing toffees in public.

The multi-talented artist has become almost inseparable from his sweets, often spotted with a toffee in his mouth during interviews, live appearances, and even casual outings. This consistent behaviour has not gone unnoticed, with fans and media personalities now dubbing it his “signature look.”

During a recent appearance on Ekwanso Dwoodwoo on Accra-based Okay FM, host Nana Romeo jokingly questioned whether Amerado’s love for toffees had any effect on his manhood or performance in the bedroom.

Amerado Burner

The award-winning rapper took the question in stride, responding with humour:

I don’t use it for anything o… it’s just there like that, so if it will die koraa, it should die,

When asked if he planned to give up the habit, Amerado was adamant:

As for the toffee, I won’t stop anytime soon

Amerado

He also made a playful remark about modern dating and relationships, expressing frustration with what he perceives as rising expectations from some women.

These days, the way women dey demand too much just because of what God give them down there, I just dey mind my business