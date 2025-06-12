Veteran musician Agya Koo Nimo shares his final wish with Shatta Wale via phone call

Veteran Ghanaian highlife musician Agya Koo Nimo has sparked widespread admiration online after a heartwarming video surfaced of him expressing his deep appreciation for dancehall icon Shatta Wale.
The footage, taken from an interview with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation's Kafui Dey, features the 94-year-old legend reflecting on his musical journey spanning over five decades. During the conversation, Koo Nimo singled out Shatta Wale as one of the few contemporary Ghanaian artistes who dares to break the mould.
I have not met him [Shatta Wale] before, but I like him. He tried to be different. He tried to do a different thing
Moved by the veteran’s admiration, Kafui Dey facilitated a surprise phone call between the two artistes. During the emotional exchange, Koo Nimo expressed a heartfelt wish to meet the dancehall star in person.
I want to do one show before I die. I'm 94. I want to see you in person. So I'm happy about the opportunity to speak to you. I'm in a wheelchair now, I can't walk, but one thing you should know—I always love you and everything you do. God bless you
Shatta Wale, visibly touched by the gesture, promised to visit the highlife legend. In response, he said:
God bless you for giving me the opportunity to be a great musician in Ghana. Thank you so much. I've been telling people about the legacy you've left for some of us. I respect that so much
The poignant moment has been widely praised, with many social media users lauding the mutual respect between the two artistes and calling for greater intergenerational unity within Ghana’s music industry.