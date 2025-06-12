NCA shuts down Asaase Radio, Wontumi FM and 60 other stations

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has ordered 52 radio stations across Ghana to immediately halt operations for allegedly breaching regulatory requirements.

In a statement released on Thursday, 12 June 2025, the NCA announced that the suspensions were due to repeated violations of Regulations 54 and 56 of the Electronic Communications Regulations, 2011 (L.I. 1991).

The Authority explained that the move follows a directive issued by the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, to ensure strict compliance with licensing and operational conditions within the broadcasting sector.

While the NCA acknowledges the essential role radio stations play in national development, it is imperative that all Authorisation Holders strictly adhere to the regulatory requirements and conditions of their Authorisation. Consequently, failure to comply with the directive shall constitute an affront to the prescribed conditions for FM broadcasting, with grave consequences for their Authorisation

Checks indicate that Asaase Radio, which operates on 99.5 FM, is currently off air.

A breakdown of the affected stations reveals:

28 stations were found to be operating with expired authorisations.

14 stations had obtained authorisation but failed to establish operations within two years, thereby breaching regulatory timelines.

13 stations are currently on air under provisional authorisation, despite having paid the necessary fees.

7 stations made provisional payments but are yet to receive final authorisation due to non-fulfilment of the requirements under Regulation 54.

The NCA reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining order within the broadcasting space, stressing that all broadcasters must meet their licensing obligations to remain in operation. It further assured the public of ongoing monitoring and enforcement efforts to uphold the integrity of the industry.