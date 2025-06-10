Sam George announces major data bundle increases across all networks - See details

The Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has announced imminent increases in data bundles across the three major telecommunications networks in the country.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, 10th June, the Minister stated that the decision follows months of stakeholder consultations aimed at developing a roadmap to ensure affordable data pricing for Ghanaians.

According to Mr Nartey George, following extensive engagement with the Chief Executive Officers of Telecel, Airtel Ghana, and MTN Ghana, the following bundle adjustments will take effect from 1st July 2025:

Airtel Ghana A 10% increase in all existing data bundles.

The GH₵400 bundle, which currently offers 195GB of data, will now provide 236GB. Ghana Telecommunications Company Limited (Telecel) A 10% increase in all data bundles.

The GH₵400 bundle, which currently offers 90GB, will increase to 250GB from 1st July. Scancom Ghana Limited (MTN) A 15% increase in all existing data bundles.

The reinstatement of the GH₵399 bundle—previously replaced by a GH₵350 bundle offering 92.88GB—which will now offer 214GB for GH₵399.

In his remarks, the Minister criticised the previous Akufo-Addo administration, accusing it of mismanaging the sector over the past eight years.

He stated:

The sector has experienced a sharp decline in growth and investment, and the regulator has essentially been on autopilot. It is, therefore, shocking to see proponents of the previous government now being the loudest critics of the challenges they themselves created. I am told this is part of a carefully curated art of dark politics called ‘jadam’.

