Sam George discloses when Ghanaians can expect cheaper data bundles amid public outcry

Following days of public backlash, Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Sam Nartey George, has finally disclosed when Ghanaians can expect a reduction in data bundle prices.
According to the minister, data costs are expected to decline by the end of 2025.
His comments come amid mounting pressure on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where users criticised the high cost of data bundles particularly in light of his past criticisms of the previous administration on the same issue.
ALSO READ: Telcos to offer special data bundles on 5 national holidays – Sam George
Speaking at the World Telecommunications and Information Society Day event on Monday, 19 May, Mr Nartey George revealed that the Inter-Agency Cost Pricing Committee, established in February, had submitted a roadmap aimed at reducing data prices across the country.
He stated:
A roadmap does not mean that in 14 days data prices will have dropped. In 13 days, that committee, working without receiving a penny from the taxpayer’s coffers, delivered a roadmap. On the basis of that roadmap, I directed the Director-General of the NCA and the regulator to engage with stakeholders on what we could do in the immediate, medium and long term.
He added:
I wish I could fix it arbitrarily, but it takes a very calculated attempt not to create further distortions by acting irrationally. And so, to the young people of our country and the citizens of this country, my promise is that by the end of this year, we will see data prices drop—and I remain committed to it.
The minister further emphasised his commitment to balancing consumer protection with industry viability:
ALSO READ: 'Stop wasting your money on sports betting'- Sam George shows youth better option
We will deliver on that, but trust the process. I trust the technical competence of the regulator to work with telecom companies to ensure the viability of their businesses while ensuring that consumers get better value for their money.
He concluded by assuring that all decisions would be made in consultation with industry stakeholders to protect investment in Ghana while ensuring that Ghanaian consumers are not short-changed.