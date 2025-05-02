'Stop wasting your money on sports betting'- Sam George shows youth better option

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has urged Ghanaian youth to prioritise investing in agriculture over sports betting.
According to him, the agricultural sector offers more sustainable and rewarding opportunities compared to the high-risk nature of betting, which often leads to the loss of hard-earned income.
Speaking during a recent tour of several technology firms, Mr George described farming as a profitable and impactful venture. He remarked:
People are betting and losing. If you’re someone who bets, you might stake money thinking Arsenal will beat PSG because they beat them 3-0 six months ago. Then you place the bet, we lose 1-0, and your money is gone. Partey didn’t even know you were investing in him.
He further emphasised:
Meanwhile, you could have invested that same money in farming and positively impacted the life of a man or woman, along with their spouse and children. At the very least, you’d be assured of getting your money back after a year.
The minister also stressed the importance of encouraging more young people to participate in agriculture to help address Ghana’s food security challenges.
It’s important that we find ways to tap into that market and help young people understand that food security is national security.
Despite such appeals, many Ghanaian youth continue to engage in sports betting.
A 2023 survey by TGM Research revealed that 41.7 percent of Ghanaians participate in betting activities, placing Ghana among the top four African countries with the highest betting engagement.