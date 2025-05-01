Supreme Court needs reforms, not new justices - Kwaku Asare criticises Mahama

Legal practitioner and renowned academic, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, popularly known as Kwaku Azar, has criticised President John Mahama’s decision to nominate seven new justices to the Supreme Court.

According to him, the nominations are unnecessary—particularly at a time when the Supreme Court bench is already overstretched and the judiciary is operating under significant budgetary constraints.

In a letter dated 29th April and signed by Dr Callistus Mahama, Secretary to the President, Mr Mahama nominated the seven new justices in accordance with Article 144(2) of the 1992 Constitution, subject to parliamentary approval.

The nominees include:

Justice Sir Dennis Dominic Adjei Justice Gbiel Simon Suurbaareh Justice Senyo Dzamefe Justice Kweku Tawiah Ackaah-Boafo Justice Philip Bright Mensah Justice Janapare Bartels-Kodwo Justice Hafisata Amaleboba

However, reacting to the announcement in a social media post, Prof Asare criticised the decision, raising concerns about the bloated nature of the bench and the logistical challenges facing the judiciary.

He wrote:

Across the country, many judges lack basic research tools and technological support. Courtrooms suffer from inadequate infrastructure. There is no justification for expanding the Supreme Court when ordinary judges operate under such dire conditions.

He added:

Rather than expanding the apex bench, GOGO urges a redirection of resources toward judicial infrastructure, training, case automation, and professional support systems—reforms that would directly improve justice delivery for the ordinary person.

Prof Asare further noted that while this latest round of appointments may be intended to rebalance the court, it ultimately undermines constitutional integrity.

It continues a dangerous practice: the use of judicial appointments as a form of political correction, turning the apex court into a battleground for factional interests rather than a beacon of legal stability.

He also raised red flags about the timing of the move, particularly in light of ongoing proceedings concerning the possible removal of the Chief Justice.