Assets declaration: Clear all of them - Domelevo urges Mahama to sack defiant officials

Former Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo has called on President John Mahama to immediately dismiss all government appointees and presidential staffers who have defied his directive to declare their assets.

According to Mr Domelevo, their failure to comply with the President’s 31st March deadline is unacceptable, describing it as “gross indiscipline and disrespect.”

He was responding to a report by The Fourth Estate, which revealed that approximately 55 appointees had yet to comply with the directive as of mid-April—more than a month past the deadline.

The report indicates that 8 out of 55 ministers and deputy ministers have failed to submit their asset declarations. Notable names include Alhassan Suhuyini, Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, and John Dumelo, Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture.

Additionally, 8 of 32 presidential staffers and 38 of the 84 heads of state institutions appointed between 15th January and 18th March 2025 have also not complied with the President’s anti-corruption directive as of 17th April.

Responding to the revelations in an interview on Joy News, Mr Domelevo urged the President to take decisive action.

He said:

This is not how to reset a country. If the team meant to support the President in managing the affairs of the country is this indisciplined and shows such lack of respect for the President, then the axe must fall immediately.

You should clear all of them. There are about 33 million Ghanaians—many capable individuals who can do the job. I do not take this lightly at all, and I hope the President doesn’t either.