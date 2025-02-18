President Mahama declares assets, sets strict deadline for appointees

President John Dramani Mahama has submitted his asset declaration form to the Auditor-General, in compliance with Article 286 of the 1992 Constitution and the Public Office Holders (Declaration of Assets and Disqualification) Act 1998 (Act 550).

Addressing the media after the exercise at Jubilee House on Tuesday, 18th February, President Mahama emphasised the importance of transparency and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fighting corruption.

He stated:

I've always maintained that while it is commendable to punish corruption, a more effective approach is to prevent it from occurring in the first place. I firmly believe that if properly structured and enforced, the asset declaration process can serve as a sustainable tool for tackling corruption.

The President also issued a strict directive to all his appointees, requiring them to comply with asset declaration laws by 31st March 2025 or face severe consequences.

I've instructed the Chief of Staff to ensure that all appointees declare their assets by the end of the first quarter of this year—by 31st March 2025. I wish to stress that any appointee who fails to meet this deadline will face severe sanctions, including possible removal from office.

President Mahama concluded by stressing the importance of leveraging the ongoing constitutional review process to strengthen the asset declaration regime, ensuring it remains relevant to changing times.

Who Is Required to Declare Assets?

Clause 5 of Article 286 of the 1992 Constitution outlines the public officers required to declare their assets, including:

The President of the Republic

The Vice-President of the Republic

Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and Members of Parliament

Ministers of State and Deputy Ministers

The Chief Justice, Justices of the Superior Court of Judicature, Chairpersons of Regional Tribunals, and the Commissioner for Human Rights and Administrative Justice and their Deputies

Ambassadors and High Commissioners

Secretary to the Cabinet

Heads of Ministries, government departments, and equivalent offices in the Civil Service

Chairpersons, Managing Directors, General Managers, and Departmental Heads of public corporations or companies where the State has a controlling interest

Any other public officials as prescribed by Parliamen