The Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah, has revealed the reasons behind his past resentment towards President John Dramani Mahama.
According to him, he was misled by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, who fed him false information about the former president.
Addressing his congregation during a church service, Reverend Owusu-Bempah first criticised former President Nana Akufo-Addo, accusing him of deceiving him with a promise to build a church. He lamented:
Nana Akufo-Addo scammed me by promising to build my church for me. Can’t the OSP investigate that one for me? He is a very wicked man—he ignored me until he left office.
He added:
President Mahama is a very hardworking man, and I regret that we did not see it earlier, wasting our time on useless things. Let’s forget about the past because he has a good heart, and this is what God told me.
This good man was insulted by some people. Why did no one tell me earlier and instead allow Chairman Wontumi and others to deceive me? He was one of the main reasons I disliked Mahama, yet he did the same to me by lying about me.
He further questioned:
Ken Ofori-Atta has been declared wanted—can’t the OSP also declare Akufo-Addo wanted? I would like to petition for the same treatment. I want all of them to be prosecuted.
However, Reverend Owusu-Bempah concluded by clarifying that he was only joking and bore no serious grudges against the former president.