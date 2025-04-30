Dumelo, IGP Yohuno, 53 others may lose offices for failing to declare assets

Approximately fifty-five appointees and staffers under the current administration have failed to comply with President John Dramani Mahama’s strict directive to declare their assets by the deadline of 31st March.

On 18th February 2025, President Mahama submitted his own asset declaration form to the Auditor-General, in line with Article 286 of the 1992 Constitution and the Public Office Holders (Declaration of Assets and Disqualification) Act, 1998 (Act 550).

At a formal ceremony held at Jubilee House, the President ordered all appointees to declare their assets by the end of the first quarter or face stringent sanctions. In his speech, President Mahama emphasised:

I’ve instructed the Chief of Staff to ensure that all appointees declare their assets by the end of the first quarter of this year—by 31st March 2025. I wish to stress that any appointee who fails to meet this deadline will face severe sanctions, including possible removal from office.

However, according to a new report compiled by The Fourth Estate, several of these appointees had yet to comply with the directive as of mid-April—more than a month past the deadline.

The report indicates that 8 out of 55 ministers and deputy ministers have failed to submit their asset declarations.

Additionally, 8 of 32 presidential staffers and 38 of the 84 heads of state institutions appointed between 15th January and 18th March 2025 have also not complied with the President’s anti-corruption order as of 17th April.

Prominent figures on the list of defaulters include:

Seth Terkper, Presidential Adviser on the Economy

Larry Gbevlo-Lartey, Special Envoy to the Alliance of Sahelian States

Nathan Kofi Boakye, Director of Operations at the Presidency

Charles Kipo, Director of the National Investigations Bureau

Nana Yaa Jantuah, Presidential Staffer

Alhassan Suhuyini, Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways

Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui, Deputy Minister for Works and Housing

John Dumelo, Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture

The constitutional requirement is clear. Article 286(1) of the 1992 Constitution states:

A person who holds a public office mentioned in clause (5) of this Article shall submit to the Auditor-General a written declaration of all property or assets owned by, or liabilities owed by, him, whether directly or indirectly.