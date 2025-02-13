Liberian President suspends over 450 top officials for failing to declare assets

The President of Liberia, Joseph Boakai, has taken decisive action against hundreds of top government officials who failed to comply with the country’s asset declaration laws.

Following a report from the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), 457 officials—including ministers, ambassadors, and heads of key government institutions—have been suspended for non-compliance.

This action aligns with Article 2, Section 10.2(h) of the Act amending Section 5.2 and Section 10.2 of the 2014 Code of Conduct. It follows the President’s directive issued on 27 November 2024, which granted a ten-day grace period for officials to comply.

Among those suspended are the entire acting management team of the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), including Interim Managing Director Thomas Gonkerwon and his deputies Eric A. Fredericks, Emile Karnga, and Dele Shobayo.

Other high-profile names on the list include Eugene Fahngon, Director-General of the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS); Jarso Jallah, Minister of Education; Louise Kpoto, Minister of Health; Mohamed Maladho Bah, Presidential Special Envoy on Investment; and Christopher Hages Onanuga, Ambassador-at-Large for Tourism.

According to a statement from the presidency on Wednesday, 12 February, the suspended officials will be off duty without pay for a month or “until they submit the required declarations.”

The statement emphasised:

Public officials are reminded that asset declaration is not only a legal obligation but also a fundamental measure to promote transparency and restore public trust in governmental institution.