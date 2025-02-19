Sam George orders NCA to shut down Gumah FM and 6 other radio stations

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has directed the Acting Director of the National Communications Authority (NCA) to shut down seven radio stations, including Gumah FM in Bawku, with immediate effect.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, 18th February, the Minister cited national security concerns and regulatory breaches as the reasons for the shutdowns.

Gumah FM Shutdown Over Security Concerns

The first directive, ordering the closure of Gumah FM in Bawku, follows an emergency Regional Security Council meeting held on 11th February 2025. The station was accused of inciting violence, disrupting public order, and escalating ongoing tensions in the region.

The statement read:

The directive to shut down the station is issued in accordance with Section 13(1)(e) of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775), which empowers the National Communications Authority (NCA) to suspend or revoke frequency authorisations in the interest of national security, public order, or the public interest.

As part of the directive:

Gumah FM must immediately cease all operations.

Authorities will monitor the situation closely to prevent the establishment of alternative platforms that could be used to incite further unrest.

Six Other Radio Stations Shut Down for Regulatory Violations

In a separate directive, six additional radio stations were shut down for operating without proper authorisation. These stations had failed to renew their licences, fulfil statutory payment obligations, or submit the required documentation within the stipulated timeframe.

The affected stations are: Fire Group of Companies, Sunyani – 90.1MHz I-Zar Consult Limited, Tamale – 89.7MHz Abochannel Media Group, Adidome – 105.7MHz Okyeame Radio Limited, Bibiani – 99.7MHz Mumen Bono Foundation, Techiman – 99.7MHz Osikani Community FM, Nkrankwanta – 99.7MHz

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing regulatory compliance and indicated that further directives would follow upon completion of an ongoing frequency authorisation audit.