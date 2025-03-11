'We never collected the betting tax' - Former finance minister

Former Minister of Finance Mohammed Amin Adams has categorically denied that the previous administration ever collected a 10% tax on betting.

This statement comes in the wake of the 2025 budget presentation by the current Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, on March 11, 2025.

During his budget address to Parliament, Dr. Forson announced the government’s intention to abolish the 10% withholding tax on betting, a move aimed at alleviating financial pressures on citizens, particularly the youth.

Mr. Speaker, we will abolish the 10% withholding tax on betting

Dr. Forson emphasised that the removal of this tax, along with other levies, would enhance the disposable income of Ghanaians, reduce the burden on households, and foster business growth while improving tax compliance.

However, in a post-budget interview with the press, former Minister Adams refuted claims that the previous administration had ever implemented or collected such a tax.

We never collected the betting tax

This assertion has sparked significant controversy, raising questions about the whereabouts of funds purportedly collected under the betting tax scheme.

The discrepancy between the current government’s announcement and the former minister’s denial has ignited public debate, with many calling for clarity and accountability regarding the alleged tax.

The betting tax was introduced by the erstwhile Nana Akufo-Addo government in 2023 and in effect the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) began withholding 10% of all gambling platform wins in August 2023.

Presenting the 2025 budget in parliament today, Forson outlined the decision to scrap what has been described as a nuisance tax.