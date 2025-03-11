Ghana cedi trades at Ghc 15.95 to $1 as 2025 budget impact hits forex market

The Ghanaian cedi is currently trading close to the United States dollar, with a buying rate of GHS 15.40 and a selling rate of GHS 15.85 as of Monday, March 10, 2025.

At forex bureaus, the exchange rate stands at GHS 15.55 for purchasing cedis with dollars and GHS 15.95 for selling cedis to acquire dollars.

These figures are provided by Cedirates.com, a trusted Ghanaian platform specialising in currency and fuel updates. On the interbank market, the cedi is trading at GHS 15.53 for buying dollars and GHS 15.55 for selling dollars.

In terms of other major currencies, the British pound is exchanging at an average rate of GHS 19.73 for converting pounds to cedis and GHS 20.43 for converting cedis to pounds.

The euro, on the other hand, is trading at GHS 16.55 for exchanging euros into cedis and GHS 17.24 for converting cedis to euros.

On the Bank of Ghana interbank market, the pound is selling at GHS 20.05, while the euro is trading at GHS 16.85.

For international money transfers, platforms like LemFi and Afriex are offering competitive rates. LemFi provides a rate of GHS 15.37 per dollar, while Afriex offers GHS 15.23 for transfers originating from the US or the UK.

For the British pound, LemFi and Afriex are offering rates of GHS 19.82 and GHS 20.16, respectively. For the euro, Afriex’s rate is GHS 16.93, while LemFi’s stands at GHS 16.60 per €1.

Additionally, for digital subscription payments such as Netflix, Spotify, or Apple Music using Visa or Mastercard, the exchange rate is fixed at GHS 16.64 per dollar.