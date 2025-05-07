120-Day Social Contract: ‘We’ve delivered on our promises’ - President Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has affirmed that his administration has delivered on all the commitments outlined in its 120-day social contract.

In a national address on Wednesday, 7 May, he emphasised that the social contract has laid a solid foundation for his tenure.

During his speech, President Mahama provided updates on the initiatives covered by the contract, including the much-anticipated 24-hour economy policy, stating that its implementation is well underway.

He declared:

We made promises, and we have kept them. Our first 120 days have been defined by decisive action, a commitment to transparency, and a relentless focus on laying the foundation for building the Ghana we want.

The President also noted that, in line with his pledge, his administration is operating the leanest government in the Fourth Republic.

Indeed, I have so far appointed only 56 ministers and deputies—currently the smallest number of ministers and deputies appointed by any president in the Fourth Republic. We've also nominated our metropolitan, municipal, and district chief executives, who are undergoing the confirmation processes to complete the formation of our governance team at the local level.

Regarding the 24-hour economy policy, President Mahama highlighted that several state agencies are actively rolling out initiatives in alignment with the programme.

The 24-Hour Secretariat is collaborating with the Development Bank of Ghana and the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund to operationalise the financing pillars for this programme.

Cabinet has approved amendments to the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre Act and the Labour Act to include specific clauses concerning 24-hour operations.

He continued:

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre has launched 24-hour premium services to eliminate processing delays for investors. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has introduced a 24-hour passport service, with the Passport Application Headquarters now operating 24/7.