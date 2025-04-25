The rise of Afua Asantewaa: Ghana’s voice on the global stage

In recent years, Afua Asantewaa has emerged as a dynamic and influential figure—not only in Ghana but also on the global stage.

From media and entertainment to entrepreneurship and advocacy, her journey embodies resilience, ambition, and the power of African women in shaping contemporary narratives.

This article explores her rise to prominence, her contributions to various sectors, and her impact as a cultural ambassador for Ghana and Africa at large.

Early life and background

Afua Asantewaa, born on May 11, 1990, was raised in Ghana, where she developed a passion for media, entertainment, and storytelling from a young age.

Her early experiences in Ghana’s vibrant cultural landscape shaped her worldview and fuelled her determination to make an impact.

Her educational journey began at Achimota School Primary and Junior Secondary School (JSS), where she excelled both academically and in extracurricular activities.

She continued her studies at Sunyani Polytechnic, specialising in marketing. Driven by a thirst for knowledge, she pursued a degree in journalism at the prestigious Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), graduating with honours.

She later broadened her academic foundation with further studies in communications and media studies, equipping herself with the skills needed to thrive in the competitive world of broadcasting and public relations.

Family

Afua Asantewaa is blissfully married to Kofi Owusu Aduonum.

Their love story began in 2017 at a laundry bay in Tema, where 24-year-old Afua and Kofi first met.

Their connection blossomed into a relationship, culminating in marriage and the blessing of three wonderful children.

Breakthrough in media and entertainment

Afua Asantewaa’s journey in the spotlight began with her participation in Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB), where she made it to the finals in both of her attempts.

She also previously held the title of Miss Tourism Beauty Queen.

She is the visionary behind the Miss Teen Africa pageant and the creator of the hit reality show "Pose for Africa", which has significantly reshaped Ghana’s modelling industry.

Known for her exceptional talent in event planning and creative production, Afua often invests months of tireless effort into developing and executing impactful projects—both her own and those she supports.

She is also known for grooming talent behind the scenes.

Dedicated to driving positive transformation, Afua spearheads initiatives aimed at recognising and empowering women.

One such initiative is the Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA)—a platform that celebrates the achievements of Ghanaian women across diverse sectors.

Afua gained national recognition as a media personality, working with top Ghanaian media houses.

Her charisma, eloquence, and natural ability to connect with audiences quickly made her a household name.

She hosted several popular radio and TV shows focused on entertainment, lifestyle, and social issues.

She didn’t stop there.

Afua embraced digital platforms, using social media to engage with a younger, global audience.

By blending traditional journalism with digital innovation, she positioned herself as a forward-thinking media entrepreneur.

Entrepreneurship and brand influence

Afua Asantewaa extended her influence beyond media into entrepreneurship, emerging as a successful brand influencer and businesswoman.

She founded or collaborated on ventures in events management, public relations, and fashion, contributing significantly to Ghana’s growing creative economy.

One of her notable projects includes promoting Ghanaian culture through high-profile events like "Ghana Party in the USA", which showcases Ghanaian music, fashion, and entertainment to the diaspora.

Through such efforts, she has helped strengthen the connection between Africans at home and abroad, promoting cultural pride and economic opportunity.

Advocacy and women's empowerment

Afua is also a passionate advocate for women’s empowerment and youth development.

She supports initiatives that provide mentorship, skills training, and opportunities for young women to excel in male-dominated industries.

Through her speaking engagements and partnerships with NGOs, she champions gender equality, education, and entrepreneurial empowerment, inspiring countless individuals to pursue their dreams without fear.

Global recognition and impact

Afua Asantewaa captured global attention in December 2023 when she attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the longest individual singing marathon.

Undaunted by the magnitude of the challenge, she embarked on her melodic journey on December 24, 2023, igniting a wave of admiration and national pride.

