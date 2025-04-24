From kenkey seller to top Cop: ACP Kofi Sarpong’s rise

Before he became an Assistant Commissioner of Police, a celebrated gospel artist, and a fashion entrepreneur, Kofi Sarpong was just a boy with a dream; and a stack of kenkey to sell.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and gospel artist Kofi Sarpong has shared his inspiring journey of resilience, detailing how he sold kenkey to fund his education amid financial hardship.
Speaking on The Career Trail on Joy Learning TV and Joy News, he recounted his family’s struggles, including multiple school dropouts due to unpaid fees.
There were a lot of orphans in the family that my mother had to take care of. So you could imagine that meagre salary was what she used to cater for all of us. It was difficult. I dropped out of school about three to four times because the school fees were difficult to pay.
With his mother stretched thin supporting multiple dependents, a young Kofi Sarpong took matters into his own hands at just 13—learning to prepare and sell kenkey to stay in school.
I decided to help myself. So I started preparing kenkey. There is no kenkey that I do not know how it’s prepared; Ga kenkey, Fante, you name it. Up to Secondary School Form 5, I used to prepare and sell kenkey because I needed to help myself.
MUST READ: Burkina Faso junta cracks down after alleged coup attempt - Details inside
The journey was fraught with challenges, including embarrassment at being seen by peers while hawking at lorry parks.
Sometimes I would be selling at lorry parks and stations; I would meet some of my mates and decide to hide behind cars. But they would make sure they had seen that I was selling kenkey.
Juggling school and work meant constant tardiness and punishments.
In the morning, I had to prepare the Ga kenkey, sell it to people, then wash down before joining my mates at school. I was always late and punished all the time
READ ALSO: African Innovation: Ghanaian creates eco-friendly human-powered treadmill [Video]
Despite the odds, he persevered, driven by a clear vision.
I never gave up because I had an aim. At that time, in the house, you could decide to go to school or not. Because the little that we were sharing – if you decide not to go – it would help the rest. But I decided to help myself.
His determination paid off—his earnings funded his secondary education at Berekum Senior High School, paving the way for his rise in the Ghana Police Service and eventual success as a gospel musician and entrepreneur.
Reflecting on his journey, ACP Sarpong urged young people to remain hopeful:
READ MORE: E/R: Man, 44, allegedly murders wife during farm dispute
God has purpose and plans for everyone. If you are born into a rich family, thanks be to God. If you are born into a low-class family, still give thanks, because the vision you carry rests in His hands. If you depend on Him, you will realise your vision in no time. Never let your present situation weigh you down. Keep pushing. Never be despaired. Move on.
When asked if he’d return to the kenkey trade, he joked, “One should not be surprised if you hear Kofi Sarpong Kenkey House.”
His story stands as a testament to resilience, faith, and the transformative power of self-belief.