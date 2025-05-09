How police arrested 2 suspects in Twifo Praso murder case through mobile phone

The Central North Regional Police Command has successfully arrested two individuals in connection with the murder of Tahiru Zenabu, a 34-year-old woman from Kokoase, Twifo Praso.

The breakthrough in this month-long investigation came through critical digital evidence from the victim's mobile phone.

Case background

On April 3, 2025, Zenabu was discovered deceased in her residence with visible signs of trauma, including ligature marks and evidence of physical struggle.

With limited initial leads, investigators faced significant challenges in identifying potential suspects.

Investigation breakthrough

The pivotal development occurred on May 5 when:

Richard Armah, a mobile phone technician from Twifo Aboabo, allegedly utilized the victim's device to contact an acquaintance

The recipient recognized the number as belonging to the deceased and immediately notified authorities

Police subsequently traced and detained Armah, whose interrogation led to the identification of an alleged accomplice, Isaac Arhin

Current status

Law enforcement officials have secured the victim's mobile device as material evidence. Both suspects were formally charged and appeared before the court on May 7, 2025.

The presiding judge has remanded the defendants into custody pending further investigation, with proceedings scheduled to resume on May 21, 2025.

What must be done

Law enforcement agencies should strengthen their digital forensics capabilities by establishing dedicated cybercrime units in all regional commands and providing specialized training in mobile device analysis.

This should be complemented by improved community policing initiatives, including public awareness campaigns about reporting suspicious activities and the creation of anonymous tip lines.