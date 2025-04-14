UE/R: Police chase armed robbers who killed 2 officers in Binduri

The Ghana Police Service has initiated a comprehensive search operation to apprehend armed assailants responsible for the fatal shooting of two police officers in Poyamire, a community within the Binduri District of the Upper East Region.

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

In an official statement, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, confirmed that the deceased officers were in plain clothes and travelling on a private motorcycle from Bongo to Binduri when they were ambushed.

The attackers seized the motorcycle after the shooting.

Out of respect for customary protocols, the identities of the fallen officers are being withheld pending formal notification of their families.

The Police Administration extended its heartfelt condolences, stating:

The Police Administration wishes to express its deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the Regional Commander, as well as all officers and men in the region. Our hearts and prayers are with you.

Authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the perpetrators face justice.

Separate fatal attack in Binduri

In a related development, security sources have reported another violent incident in Binduri, where an individual was fatally shot near Atuba, a suburb of Binduri Central.

The assailants subsequently set both the victim's body and motorcycle ablaze.

While investigators have yet to establish a definitive motive, preliminary assessments suggest potential links to the resurgent Bawku chieftaincy conflict.

This incident occurred shortly after Acting Inspector-General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno's high-level engagement with Bawku Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, during which the IGP emphasised enhanced collaboration between traditional authorities and security agencies to restore stability in the region.