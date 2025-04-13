A/R: 3 granted GH¢100K bail each over illegal mining

The Nkawie Circuit Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region has granted bail to three individuals accused of engaging in illegal mining activities at Atwima-Tetrem.

The accused, Fatawu Seidu, 35, a mechanic; Solomon Osei, 40, a barber; and Simon Awindawu, 19, unemployed—were each granted bail of GH¢100,000 with two sureties.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges and are scheduled to reappear before the court, presided over by Judge Robert Addo, on May 5 of this year as per the Ghana News Agency.

According to Police Detective Chief Inspector Ntim Boadu, the prosecutor in the case, the complainants were police officers.

He stated that on April 8, at approximately 9:20 a.m., law enforcement received a tip-off indicating that the accused were conducting unauthorised gold prospecting within the concession of Asanko Gold Mining Company at Tetrem-Aboabo.

Upon arrival, police officers found the suspects in an illegally excavated mining pit.

Upon noticing the police, the accused allegedly concealed a gold detector in the pit and attempted to flee. However, they were apprehended.

During interrogation, Fatawu and Awindawu reportedly admitted to the offence, while Osei denied involvement, claiming he had only accompanied his friends to observe their activities.

Following further investigations, the suspects were formally charged and arraigned before the court.

The fight against illegal mining

Galamsey (illegal small-scale mining) poses severe threats to Ghana’s environment, water bodies, and public health.

The government, together with security agencies, has intensified efforts to combat this menace through stricter enforcement, arrests, and prosecution of offenders.

Recent operations, such as the arrest of 22 suspects in the Western Region, demonstrate the commitment to ending illegal mining.

Authorities continue to seize mining equipment, destroy illegal sites, and sensitise communities on the dangers of galamsey.

However, sustained collaboration between law enforcement, local leaders, and citizens is crucial for long-term success.