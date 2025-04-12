Pele has done a lot for the family - Jordan Ayew

Ghanaian international and Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has expressed deep appreciation for the pivotal role his father, football legend Abedi Pele, has played in shaping his career and that of his brothers.

With over 300 Premier League appearances to his name, Ayew recognises the weight of expectations that come with being the son of an African football icon.

It's not easy to come after your father in a sense of the expectations being so high back home and even in Europe

Nevertheless, he believes that he and his brother André have successfully navigated the pressure, staying focused on carving their own paths in the sport.

Ayew also extended gratitude to both of his parents for their unwavering support.

My dad has done a lot, not only for me but for my whole family.

Alongside his brothers, Jordan has brought immense pride to Ghanaian football, yet he remains driven to achieve more.

There's still more to come from us, and hopefully, we can give them more moments to enjoy

Following in his father’s footsteps as Black Stars captain, Ayew continues a family legacy that includes his brothers, Ibrahim and André, all of whom have pursued professional football careers, with Jordan and André having previously played for Olympique Marseille.

What’s next for Ayew?

The Black Stars skipper is now focused on leading Ghana to its fifth FIFA World Cup appearance in the 2026 tournament, co-hosted by Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.