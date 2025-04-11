10 remarkable technological inventions you didn't know were made by Africans

Africa's technological landscape is undergoing a remarkable renaissance, with homegrown innovators pioneering solutions that address both local challenges and global needs.

From cutting-edge medical diagnostics to revolutionary fintech platforms, African inventors are demonstrating extraordinary ingenuity, often working with limited resources to create world-class technologies.

These breakthroughs not only transform lives across the continent but are increasingly influencing global tech trends, challenging conventional narratives about innovation origins.

As we explore these remarkable inventions, we witness how African creativity is reshaping industries, saving lives, and redefining what's possible in the technological realm.

1. Cardiopad (Cameroon)

Invented by Marc Arthur, the Cardiopad is the first touchscreen medical tablet developed in Africa.

It enables heart examinations and electrocardiograms to be conducted in remote areas, with results transmitted to specialists for interpretation.

2. CAT scan machine (South Africa)

South African physicist Allan Cormack invented the CAT scan technology, which revolutionised medical imaging by providing detailed cross-sectional images of the body. He was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1979 for this innovation.

3. CyberTracker (South Africa)

Louis Liebenberg developed CyberTracker software to assist indigenous trackers in recording wildlife observations using an icon-based interface.

This invention supports conservation, anti-poaching efforts, and ecotourism .

4. Quiet cellular antenna technology (South Africa)

Paul van Jaarsveld and Gordon Mayhew created this technology to reduce noisy cellular emissions while maintaining GSM coverage, contributing to projects like the Square Kilometre Array.

5. Charging shoes (Kenya)

Kenyan inventor Anthony Mutua designed shoes embedded with chips that generate electricity from walking.

This innovation allows users to charge mobile devices in areas with limited access to electricity .

6. Lithium-ion battery advancements (Morocco)

Rachid Yazami, a Moroccan scientist, made significant contributions to lithium-ion battery technology, which powers modern electronics globally.

7. Digital laser (South Africa)

Sandile Ngcobo invented the digital laser, a groundbreaking innovation in optics and photonics that has applications in various fields.

8. Hippo water roller (South Africa)

Pettie Petzer and Johan Jonker created the Hippo Water Roller, a device that simplifies water transportation in rural areas, improving access to clean water.

9. Encrypted e-commerce platform (South Africa)

Mark Shuttleworth developed one of the first encrypted e-commerce platforms, enhancing online transaction security worldwide.

10. Nuclear technology for medical use (Egypt)

Sameera Moussa pioneered nuclear technology for medical applications, focusing on affordable cancer treatment methods.