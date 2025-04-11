C/R: 19-year-old suspected gay from Kasoa escapes lynching in Assin Fosu

A 19-year-old male from Kasoa narrowly avoided a violent mob attack in Assin Fosu, Central Region, after being accused of engaging in homosexual activities.

Per reports from Adom News, the teenager had travelled from Kasoa Opeikuma to meet a 20-year-old man in Assin Fosu.

The suspect allegedly obtained the victim’s contact through a WhatsApp group, initiated communication, and proposed a sexual encounter at a local hotel.

Though the victim reportedly does not identify as gay, he agreed to the meeting and alerted a group of young men, who then mobilised to confront the suspect upon his arrival, intending to "teach him a lesson".

Upon reaching the agreed location, the 19-year-old was ambushed and subjected to severe physical assault.

During interrogation, he confessed to having engaged in same-sex relationships for the past two years, stating that a friend had introduced him to the practice during his Senior High School (SHS) years.

He further disclosed that financial difficulties and survival needs had motivated his continued involvement in such activities.

The timely intervention of Ibrahim Kankam Danso, Assembly Member for the Trafo Electoral Area, prevented the situation from escalating into a fatal lynching, though the suspect sustained multiple bruises.

Mr Danso contacted the young man’s mother to inform her of the incident, after which the suspect was released to his family. No formal police report was filed regarding the altercation.

What the law says about homosexuality

In Ghana, homosexuality is illegal under the country's criminal code, reflecting broader societal and religious opposition to same-sex relationships.

The primary legal framework criminalising homosexual acts is found in Section 104(1)(b) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), which prohibits "unnatural carnal knowledge".

This term is interpreted to include anal and oral sex between men, regardless of consent, with offenders facing up to three years in prison.

Additionally, Section 104(2) extends liability to anyone who aids or participates in such acts.