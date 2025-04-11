'Forgive us' - IGP Yohuno begs Bawku Naaba over police-youth clash [Video]

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has sought forgiveness from the Bawku Naaba following a police shooting incident that resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries.
IGP Yohuno, currently in Bawku, met with traditional authorities and key stakeholders on Friday to advocate for peace and restraint in the region.
We are the people to work with you. And as a result of doing this work, one or two people will commit some mistakes. So let us make sure that we correct those mistakes so that we continue to work together.
Addressing the community, the IGP acknowledged concerns about police conduct and assured residents that such matters would be addressed with urgency.
It is my prayer that we work together so that the burning of houses, police posts, and all these things will stop. We are appealing to you through the overlord. We are appealing to him to talk to the youth so that they should cease fire.
IGP Yohuno reiterated the dedication of security agencies to maintaining peace and called for public cooperation.
By the grace of God, I am coming here to talk to my brothers and sisters, to let them know that the police, the military, and other security services here are here for peace.
He also announced plans to prioritise local youth in upcoming security recruitment efforts.
We assure you that when it comes to recruitment, we’ll give the youth of Bawku priority. A special team will come here to do special recruitment. I know how hard-working people from this area are.
Highlighting the need for accountability, the IGP urged residents to report officer misconduct promptly.
If any individual commits anything wrong, let us know so that we can pull that person out of the area. Let us know where we are going wrong so we can quickly correct those things.
He hopes that there will be no unrest tonight, as he will be there with them throughout.
Expressing optimism, IGP Yohuno concluded:
Thank you very much for receiving us, and I hope that if I’m sleeping in Bawku tonight, I will not hear any gunfire. I’m going to test it tonight. If for the next three days I don’t hear any gunfire, then I know you have received my message.