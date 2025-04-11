Benjamin Asare extends his contract at Hearts of Oak – Check key reasons

Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has signed a two-year contract extension with Accra Hearts of Oak, solidifying his commitment to the club.

The 32-year-old shot-stopper, widely regarded as the Phobians' safest pair of hands, agreed to the extension following improved terms and conditions.

Hearts of Oak officially confirmed the contract extension, expressing their delight at retaining the services of the senior national team goalkeeper. In a statement released by the club, it was announced:

The Board and Management of Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club PLC is pleased to inform all Phobians and the general sporting public that our goalkeeper and Ghana Black Stars goalkeeper, Benjamin Asare, has signed a 2-year contract extension with the club.

Asare, captain of Hearts of Oak, signed the new 2-year contract extension this morning after a fruitful discussion with the club's Board of Directors.

Since joining the club from Great Olympics last season, Asare has made a positive impact on the team, contributing immensely to Hearts' success story so far this season, which earned him a place in Ghana's Senior National Team, the Black Stars, where he is currently their first-choice goalkeeper.

Asare comes around with high goalkeeping expertise and good leadership qualities, which have made him a standout in the Ghana Premier League.

The statement further highlighted Executive Board Chairman Togbe Afede XIV’s praise for Asare’s professionalism and leadership:

The Executive Board Chairman, Togbe Afede XIV, praised Asare for his positive attitude on and off the pitch, his leadership qualities, and his general contribution to the team.

He wished him well and encouraged him to continue to do exploits for the rest of the season and beyond whilst working for Hearts and the Black Stars. He urged his teammates to emulate his character and work diligently for success.

Upon signing the contract extension, Asare expressed his gratitude and commitment to the club, stating:

I feel really excited to have been given the opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in world football.

Hearts of Oak has lifted my image, and the only way to repay the confidence they have shown in me is to extend my contract, play my heart out for the team, and contribute positively to its success.

I will urge my teammates to remain focused and give their all to continue working for success for the team.

Why Benjamin Asare signed the new contract

Asare’s decision to extend his stay with Hearts of Oak comes on the back of his stellar performances, both for the club and the national team.

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo officially named him as Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper after the 32-year-old delivered two consecutive clean sheets in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The shot-stopper, who earned his maiden national team call-up in March, immediately justified his selection, keeping a clean sheet in Ghana’s commanding 5-0 victory over Chad on March 21 and a 3-0 win against Madagascar.

With his sights set on maintaining top form, Asare aims to continue excelling with Hearts of Oak ahead of the Black Stars’ 4-nations invitational tournament in May.

Additionally, the experienced goalkeeper harbors ambitions of representing Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the team’s undisputed number one.

As the captain and first-choice goalkeeper of Hearts of Oak, Asare remains a pivotal figure for the club.

His departure would have left a significant void, especially as the Phobians push for success in the Ghana Premier League.