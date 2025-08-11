Footballer dies in Eastern Region after on-pitch head collision [Video]

A tragic incident has struck the Kyebi-Asiakwa community in Ghana’s Eastern Region after a footballer lost his life during a local “Sunday Special” match.

The game, played among residents on August 10, 2025, turned into a nightmare when two players accidentally collided. Both men reportedly suffered severe head injuries, with one collapsing immediately on the pitch.

Eyewitnesses said fellow players acted quickly, placing the unconscious footballer in a taxi and rushing him to the nearest hospital for urgent treatment. Sadly, their efforts were in vain, as the victim was confirmed dead shortly after arrival.

Speaking in a video that has since gone viral, a local witness explained what happened:

This is a video of a Sunday special game where two players clashed and one of them collapsed. The player was quickly transported to the hospital, but the family was informed that the player had died.

The second player involved in the collision is believed to be receiving treatment for his injuries. Neither of the players’ identities has been publicly revealed.

Sunday Special turns tragic

The match was part of a regular Sunday gathering where locals play friendly football to foster community spirit. Residents described the atmosphere before the accident as cheerful and relaxed, which is a stark contrast to the shock and grief that followed.

Messages of condolence have poured in from people across the region, expressing sorrow for the family of the deceased.

Authorities have not yet released an official statement, but community members are calling for better access to medical support during local games, hoping such a tragedy can be prevented in the future.

Video of tragic incident