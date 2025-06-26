18-year-old footballer dies while undergoing knee surgery

An 18-year-old Argentine footballer has died whilst having what should have been a straightforward knee operation, his club has announced.

Camilo Nuin was having surgery at Clínica Espora in Adrogué, Buenos Aires, to fix meniscal and cruciate ligament damage, a sort of procedure that's common for athletes trying to get back on the pitch.

But something went terribly wrong during the operation on Wednesday. Neither his club San Telmo nor local authorities have said what caused his death, and an investigation is now underway to find out what happened.

The second-division club released a heartbreaking statement confirming the tragedy:

With deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing of Camilo Ernesto Nuin, a player from our Youth Divisions and Reserve team, who was undergoing a surgical procedure today.

The statement continued:

The club will remain closed during the day today as a sign of mourning. We stand with his family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time, offering our full support for whatever they may need.

Camilo Nuin's impressive youth career

The left-footed midfielder had been with San Telmo since 2022 and was seen as a promising talent. Before joining them, he'd come through the youth systems at two of Argentina's biggest clubs; Boca Juniors and Independiente.

He racked up more than 80 appearances at youth level.

Camilo Nuin

The Argentine Football Association also paid their respects, with a statement saying:

The Argentine Football Association, through its president Claudio Tapia and executive committee, expresses its sorrow at the death of Camilo Nuin and extends its condolences to the player's family.

It's a devastating blow for everyone connected with the young player.