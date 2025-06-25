Sister of Nigerian boxer who died in Ghana dies 2 days after his burial (Video)

The Ghana Boxing Authority has confirmed that another member of late Nigerian boxer Gabriel Olanrewaju's family has died, just two days after the fighter was finally laid to rest.

The GBA's communication director Mohammed Amin Lamptey, broke the sad news during a TV3 interview, revealing the family had been struck by a second devastating loss. Lamptey said:

He was buried successfully. Just after two days, his elder sister also passed away. We buried her last Friday.

GBA's communication director Mohammed Amin Lamptey

The boxer, who went by "Success" in the ring, died on March 29 this year after collapsing during a fight at Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra. It took months to sort out getting his body back to Nigeria, where he was finally buried in Lagos on June 19, 2025.

But the family's grief was far from over. His elder sister died just 48 hours after they'd said their final goodbyes to Gabriel, plunging the Olanrewaju family into deeper sorrow.

Sister's cause of death

No one's said what caused the sister's death, but losing two family members so close together has left those left behind struggling to cope.

Gabriel had been making a name for himself in boxing circles, known for his brave fighting style and down-to-earth personality. His sudden death in the ring had already shocked the boxing world in both Ghana and Nigeria.

Now this second tragedy has made an already heartbreaking situation even worse for a family that was just starting to come to terms with losing their beloved son and brother.

The boxer's death had brought the two countries' boxing communities together in mourning, and this latest blow has only added to the sadness surrounding the whole situation.

Meanwhile, Olanrewaju's wife revealed in an interview with Sporty FM on June 20, 2025, that she still hasn't received the $3,000 donated by Ghana's boxing authorities because her husband's family were fighting over the cash.