Tell us how he died - Salah calls out UEFA over killing of ‘Palestinian Pele’

Mohamed Salah has criticised UEFA after the governing body failed to mention how Palestinian footballer Suleiman Al Obeid died in their tribute to the former international.

UEFA posted on social media calling Al Obeid "the Palestinian Pele" and praising him as a talent who brought hope to children during difficult times. But the tribute made no reference to the circumstances of his death.

The post read:

Farewell to Suleiman al-Obeid, the 'Palestinian Pelé'. A talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times.

Liverpool's Egyptian star responded directly, asking:

Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?

His comment highlighted what Salah saw as a deliberate omission from UEFA's message.

How the Palestinian Pele died

The Palestinian Football Association confirmed on Friday that Al Obeid, 41, was shot dead by Israeli forces in Gaza.

The married father of five was reportedly killed while waiting for humanitarian aid in southern Gaza on Wednesday.

According to Palestinian officials, Al Obeid was among a group of people targeted by Israeli gunfire as they queued for assistance.

Suleiman Al Obeid - Palestinian Pele

The incident adds to what the association says are 321 of its members killed since the conflict began following Hamas's attack on Israel in October 2023.

Al Obeid was one of Palestine's greatest players. He won 24 caps for his country and scored more than 100 goals during a career that inspired young footballers across the region.

His death has shocked the football world, with tributes coming from players, fans and officials. For many Palestinians, Al Obeid represented hope and determination despite the challenges they face.

Salah, who regularly speaks out on humanitarian issues, has used his platform to draw attention to the conflict. UEFA has not yet responded to his criticism of their tribute.

