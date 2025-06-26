How Hearts of Oak’s debts could cost Ghana millions of dollars from FIFA

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) could lose millions of dollars in FIFA funding, putting the country's football development programmes at risk, after Hearts of Oak failed to pay money owed to a former player.

FIFA has started disciplinary action against the GFA after the Accra-based club missed a 30-day deadline to pay over GH₵ 106,000 to Francis Adjetey, following a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling earlier this year.

The world football body has warned it will withhold 20% of the next FIFA Forward funds to Ghana until the debt is sorted. Ghana accessed $8.6 million in FIFA Forward funding between 2016 and 2022, money that's been crucial for developing the country's football infrastructure.

The FIFA Forward programme provides up to $5 million for each member association to cover its operational costs in relation to football activities.

This money has helped Ghana build artificial pitches, buy equipment for regional football associations, and fund youth development programmes.

Hearts of Oak were ordered to pay Adjetey the money with 5% annual interest backdated to September 2023 after he successfully challenged his contract termination. The former player accused the club of unfairly ending his deal and not honouring their agreement.

Francis Adjetey

CAS ruled in February that Hearts and the GFA must jointly pay CHF 1,000 in legal costs. FIFA declared the ruling final and binding in a letter dated 10 June, giving the club 30 days to settle.

Hearts of Oak's transfer ban due to debts

But Hearts are already in hot water over money. They're currently serving a transfer ban because they owe New Edubiase United $70,000 over midfielder Salim Adams' move.

Salim Adams

The GFA has now stepped in, ordering Hearts to pay the full amount of GH₵106,477.42 to Adjetey by 7 July or face further sanctions.