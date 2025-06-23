2 Top teams handed transfer bans over GH¢750,000 debt to team, ex-player

Two prominent Ghanaian football clubs have been slapped with transfer bans by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) after failing to pay outstanding debts to former players and other clubs.

Accra Hearts of Oak and Legon Cities FC are now unable to register new players until they settle their respective financial obligations, dealing a major blow to both teams' preparation for upcoming seasons.

The bans highlight growing concerns about financial management within Ghana's top-flight football, with clubs struggling to meet basic payment commitments to players and transfer fees.

Hearts of Oak's $70,000 headache

Hearts of Oak received their ban after missing the final deadline of May 31, 2025 to pay $70,000 to New Edubiase United FC over the botched transfer of midfielder Salim Adams.

The debt stems from Hearts' failure to complete payment for Adams' permanent signing. The club had agreed to pay $120,000 but only managed $50,000, leaving a $50,000 balance plus an additional $20,000 representing 40% of an onward transfer fee.

The situation became complicated when Adams' proposed move to American club FC Cincinnati fell through. Hearts had expected to earn nearly $1 million from selling the player, but Adams failed to meet performance standards abroad and returned to Ghana.

Salim Adams

Hearts pleaded with New Edubiase to write off the debt, citing the failed American transfer that significantly affected their expected earnings. While New Edubiase initially agreed in principle to waive the balance, they claim Hearts failed to meet conditions tied to that agreement.

Both clubs met in March 2025 to resolve the matter amicably, but Hearts reportedly failed to honour their side of the deal. The GFA Disciplinary Committee subsequently fined Hearts GH¢5,000 and imposed the transfer ban under Article 15(1)(c) of the GFA Disciplinary Code.

Legon Cities' salary struggles

Legon Cities received their ban for failing to pay GH¢29,000 in outstanding salaries and benefits to former player Francis Nuer Addo, covering the period between October 2021 and October 2022.

Despite being given a structured payment plan with three instalments, the club missed every deadline; December 2024, January 2025, and February 2025. The final deadline of February 23, 2025 triggered the automatic transfer ban for the 2025/26 season.

Francis Nuer Addo

Former player Addo has criticised the GFA for delayed enforcement, arguing that selective application of sanctions undermines the league's integrity and could deter potential sponsors and investors.

