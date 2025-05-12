'I’m sorry' - Adjoa Tee makes U-turn after saying she only dates fraud boys

Ghanaian influencer and entrepreneur Adjoa Tee has walked back a controversial statement she made about preferring to date fraudsters and scammers.

During an exclusive red carpet interview at the, 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, Adjoa Tee took the opportunity to address the backlash that followed her appearance on the Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast. Dressed in a dazzling, figure-hugging green gown adorned with stars, she offered a heartfelt apology to Ghanaians and her followers.

Ghanaians, I want to use this opportunity to apologise. I did say that, but with the criticism and backlash, please, I am sorry.

She continued to reiterate her remorse throughout the exchange, specifically distancing herself from her remarks about scammers

I was just trying to say that I do not mind dating someone like that. But I realised that it did not sit well with many people, and I am truly sorry. Just know that from my heart, I am sorry. I am still the same girl you all love

When asked whether her most recent ex-boyfriend, Big Paradise, was also involved in fraud, Adjoa Tee quickly denied it, saying he was a “promoter and hype man.”

While much of the public debate has focused on the ethics of dating individuals involved in criminal activity, social media users also latched onto a slip of the tongue during her apology. In an attempt to reference the public criticism she had received, she mistakenly said “backslash” instead of “backlash,” which has since gone viral.