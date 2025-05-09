7 things you should never bring to a red carpet event

Attending a red carpet event is more than just showing up—it's about making a statement, exuding confidence, and respecting the occasion. Whether it's a movie premiere, awards night, fashion gala, or high-profile fundraiser, these glamorous gatherings are governed by a subtle but strict code of conduct. One misstep, especially in what you bring along, can quickly turn heads for all the wrong reasons. While most people focus heavily on their outfit and styling, what you carry to a red carpet event is just as crucial. The wrong accessory, bag, or even companion can easily disrupt the elegance of the night or draw unnecessary attention. From oversized handbags to inappropriate props, certain items simply do not belong in that spotlight.

In this article, we highlight seven things you should absolutely leave at home if you want to make the right impression. Whether you're a first-time guest or a seasoned attendee, avoiding these red carpet faux pas will ensure you're remembered for your poise—not your blunders.

Here's a comprehensive guide to ensure you make a memorable impression for all the right reasons:

1. Oversized Bags or Backpacks

Large bags can be cumbersome and may clash with your outfit. Opt for a sleek clutch or a small handbag that complements your attire.

Some events, like the Cannes Film Festival, have strict rules against handbags on the red carpet to maintain a clean aesthetic.

2. Casual Footwear

Avoid wearing flip-flops, sneakers, or overly casual shoes. Instead, choose elegant footwear that matches the formality of the event.

At events like Cannes, inappropriate footwear has led to guests being turned away.

3. Distracting Accessories

Overly flashy or noisy jewellery can be distracting. Select accessories that enhance your look without overwhelming it.

The goal is to complement your outfit, not overshadow it.

4. Inappropriate Attire

Steer clear of outfits that are too revealing or don't align with the event's dress code. Aim for attire that is stylish yet respectful of the occasion. Remember, simplicity and elegance often make the most impact.

5. Unnecessary Gadgets

Bringing gadgets like tablets or large cameras can be intrusive. If you must have your phone, ensure it's on silent mode and use it discreetly.

Some events, such as the Met Gala, enforce strict no-phone and no-social media policies to maintain privacy.

6. Food and Beverages

Consuming food or drinks on the red carpet is generally frowned upon. It can lead to spills or stains, detracting from the elegance of the event.

Save refreshments for designated areas.

7. Selfie Sticks and Excessive Photography

While capturing memories is important, overindulgence in selfies or photography can be disruptive. Some events discourage selfies on the red carpet to maintain decorum and ensure smooth proceedings.